Narrow-minded ways

I read about the abortion debate going onto billboards. According to the article, one of the billboards read "God's plan includes abortion." What a ridiculous, asinine statement. I would be interested to know if this group put the scripture verse that approves and promotes abortion underneath the wording. Another billboard, according to the article, said "Abortion is OK. You know what's right for you." Did this group just take it upon themselves to make such a blanket statement?

The tragedy in this whole rotten barrel of abortion is that the innocent child in the womb is never given the right to decide, because the child can't. The abortion lobby wants to take the child's rights away. What is ironic about all this is the fact that this lobby consists of people who had the opportunity to be born into this world and were wanted. What if our rights of choice were taken away? The abortion supporters would be up in arms. It's all a one-way street with the abortionists and their liberal, narrow-minded ways. Shame, shame on them.

KARON BAXLEY

Nashville

Irrationality of party

I received an email from Congressman French Hill after Jim Jordan left the speaker race. I think it is a perfect example of his spineless approach to governing. He admits that he voted for Jim Jordan simply because he wanted to go along with the majority. And he criticizes the vote (led by Jordan) to eliminate McCarthy, yet says he voted for him only because he believed Jordan could attain the votes necessary to win the speaker's job.

At no point does he assert that Jordan would be the best man or even a good choice to be speaker. I'm beginning to believe that he is too insensitive or downright stupid to realize how this comes across to voters.

"Friends, I am just as frustrated as you are over the state of House Leadership," he wrote. "House Republicans have continued our conversations around the best path forward and have been tirelessly working together to identify and elect a new speaker of the House. Again, this current situation should have never taken place. Just 4 percent of Republican members joined with all House Democrats to vote to remove the effective and conservative Kevin McCarthy from the speakership. This was a political and good governance mistake. ...

"I voted for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio because he was the candidate that my colleagues and I in the Republican Conference believed could get the 217 votes needed to become speaker. As with former Speaker McCarthy and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Rep. Jordan was nominated by our Republican colleagues with a majority of the vote--in his case, 68 percent of the vote. ...

"I will support the candidate who the majority of my Republican colleagues support to become our next Speaker so we can return to our important work in completing the remaining appropriations bills, securing funding to support Israel and Ukraine, and addressing other pressing matters in Congress."

This is a perfect example of the irrationality of the Republican Party. His last statement says it all. It doesn't matter what sort of man the speaker is, just so long as he can get the votes.

BOYD WARD

Mayflower

State deserves better

After weeks without a speaker, Republicans unanimously elected someone who has been credibly described as a key architect of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, who is apparently still an election-denier.

That means that the seat-fillers in Arkansas' delegation all voted for a man who is either so deeply delusional or so deeply partisan that he tried to find (thankfully nonexistent) legal means to ignore the will of the people. They raised him to second in the line of succession to the presidency. They clearly cared little about the small "d" democratic values of one person, one vote. They all voted for the man supported by the former president after assuring that Tom Emmer, whose vote to confirm the 2020 election torpedoed his chances, stepped down.

That Mike Johnson wants his brand of a theocracy, not a democracy, is also clear. The question is, hundreds of versions of theocracy exist even within Christianity. Should his personal brand reign in politics in a country based on the separation of church and state and on freedom of and from religion? Johnson also crowed that God had ordained his speakership, saying that God lifts up those who please him. That claim reveals both troublesome hubris and significant illogic, since, with his reasoning, God must also empower dictators like Hitler, Stalin, Putin, Kim and Xi. Last I looked, patriotic Americans have given their lives fighting against many of these dictators. And by this logic, God must have actually lifted up Joe Biden, no? Awkward.

American democracy, national security, rule of law, and pragmatic governance are all at risk here. So is funding of key democratic allies threatened around the world. Shame on our delegation for propping up an election-denier and a Christofascist. Arkansas deserves better!

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock