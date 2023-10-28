LR Parkview takes down HS Lakeside

HOT SPRINGS -- Little Rock Parkview came into Chick Austin Field on Friday night and played like it has all season, dominating Hot Springs Lakeside 42-7.

Hot Springs Lakeside Coach Garren Rockwell gave praise to the Patriots (9-0, 6-0 5A-South).

"One of my players was saying, 'Coach, that team did no trash talking out there,' " Rockwell said. "I said, 'Well, when you are a good team, you do not have to trash talk.' That is what we are trying to take our team to -- to that next level, that next culture, and we will."

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said his players just love to play football.

"These kids just love it," Bolding said. "They are the funnest group I have ever had in 28 years of coaching. Coaching them out in practice every day, they just have a great time. They just love to get out in front of people and perform. It is a blessing to be able to coach them.

"I have got great coaches, too. Those guys do a heck of a job coaching them up and getting them ready.

"They are ready for anything that gets thrown at them every week."

Parkview's first drive Friday night ended with a 22-yard touchdown run by junior Cameron Settles.

After some chunk yardage passing the ball by the Rams (6-3, 4-2 5A-South), Parkview senior safety Omarion Robinson intercepted a bobbled pass from senior quarterback Jacob Hermosillo.

Robinson racked up 4 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups, and he also returned punts and kickoffs.

"I am proud of them," Bolding said of his team. "We started off a little bit slower than we have been used to lately. I think after we kind of got it going, the guys that make plays, made plays. I am really proud of our total team effort."

Robinson then snagged another interception from Hermosillo at the Patriots' 41.

However, it would be back-to-back interceptions. Lakeside senior AJ Howard intercepted the flea-flicker pass from the Patriots on the next play.

Parkview junior Monterrio Elston found the end zone three times in the first half, accounting for 235 total yards as the Patriots built a 42-0 halftime lead.

Hermosillo connected with senior Kyler Wolf for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.