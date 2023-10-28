LR Revolution gets

OK for polyethylene

Revolution, a plastics recycling manufacturer in Little Rock, announced Thursday that it has received federal approval for the company's proprietary method to produce post-consumer, low-density polyethylene.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Revolution's proposal to develop the product, made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) stretch film for food contact applications.

Revolution's process can be used in the manufacture of nearly all containers that have contact with food such as bags or stand-up pouches that house candies, frozen vegetables or microwaveable items.

"By expanding our offering to now include clear PCR, we aim to continue setting an example of what is possible for the future of stretch film and other plastics and to fuel the quick adoption and normalization of mechanically recycled materials as an effective, sustainable solution for the food packaging industry and beyond," Chief Executive Officer Sean Whiteley said.

-- Andrew Moreau

$1.4M grant focuses

on at-risk youths

Walmart Inc. has awarded a grant of $1.4 million to organizations that place at-risk youths in jobs with major employers.

Walmart's grant fulfills the second year of a two-year commitment to the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice and its partners to continue the Unlock Potential program.

Unlock Potential matches young adults who are unemployed or not enrolled in higher education with employers, "which in turn disrupts the prison pipeline and empowers young people through career opportunities," Walmart said.

Businesses that took part in the program's first year in five states included Autozone, Ben & Jerry's, Burlington Stores, Delta and Sam's Club. These companies employed 39 young adults.

Businesses that joined this year include Flagger Force, Guayaki Yerbe Mate and Virgin Hotels.

The grants were made through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity.

"Through Unlock Potential, employers across the country are building a more equitable and prosperous future for the young adults most at risk of incarceration, as well as their communities, while getting great talent," center director Marvin Carr said.

-- Serenah McKay

State index climbs

to 816.14, up 4.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 816.14, up 4.86 points.

On Friday, of the index's 13 stocks there were three that saw gains and 10 that declined.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.