LR seeks to create pathways for jobs

Little Rock outlined a commitment Friday to enhancing workforce development for city residents under age 35, particularly in minority areas, to help them develop skills that lead to long-term careers.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. told a gathering of workforce leaders that the city is focused on bolstering skills development and providing the training resources needed to create job paths, especially in underserved communities and for residents in "early-stage career development."

While Arkansas has thrived on unemployment rates of below 3% for seven months, Little Rock's joblessness rate has hovered at 5% or above. Residents in the 20-24 age group have unemployment of 9.4% and about 10% of those in the 30-34 age bracket are unemployed, the mayor said to kick off the city's "Curating the Future" symposium.

"We have work to do," Scott added. "All of us as workforce developers have a duty to help others find their way."

More troubling, he noted, is that unemployment in the Black community is 8.1% and jumps to 18% for those without a highschool education.

Central Arkansas is creating jobs, though not all residents benefit, Scott told the gathering.

"There are still a number of individuals who aren't receiving the jobs due to access, awareness or alignment within the industry," Scott said. "And that's why we're here today."

The half-day session included break-out discussions related to the workforce needs of various industries and investments that are required to bolster the city's efforts.

On the statewide level, Chief Workforce Officer Mike Rogers was the keynote speaker and outlined Arkansas' efforts to build an inclusive pipeline of workers built around the talents and skills of employees and the needs of employers. The overall goal is to "recognize people's capabilities and take them to a place they want to go."

Rogers was appointed to the role in February by Gov. Sarah Sanders, who issued an executive order creating the Cabinet-level position to craft a comprehensive career-development strategy. At the same time, the program would incorporate the resources available through schools, training programs, community colleges and higher-education institutions, according to Rogers.

Just getting a job is not the satisfaction Arkansans are seeking, and employers' workforce development must account for the socioeconomic needs of workers, with tools to evaluate critical issues such as childcare and transportation, Rogers said Friday.

In addition, workforce strategy should be built around the talents and capabilities Arkansans already have and build on those skills and competencies. Employers often complain about potential workers not possessing the right skills though a different outlook is required, Rogers said, noting that those issues "aren't a talent-acquisition problem; they're a talent-recognition problem."

Successful workforce development involves all key stakeholders, Rogers said, including workers, employers, educators at all levels, public officials and economic development leaders. "We all have ownership in this and we all need to be working together," he added.