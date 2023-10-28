Police beat: LR’s bomb squad finds live device

LR's bomb squad finds live device

A Bauxite man was arrested in Little Rock on Thursday on a felony charge of possessing a bomb, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Charles Cherry, 38, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. at 300 Pratt Road.

Deputies responded to the address for a call about an accident that resulted in an injury.

When they arrived, they were told about a potential pipe bomb in a taupe-colored Nissan Altima driven by Cherry.

According to the report, the Little Rock Fire Department's Bomb Squad 1 responded and investigated the device.

The squad discovered that the bomb was real and contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which said it would take over the case, the report says.

The bomb squad then secured the bomb at their facility for the ATF, the report says.

Cherry was taken to a hospital to be cleared medically before being booked in at the Pulaski County jail.

According to court records, Cherry was awaiting a Nov. 28 trial for felony arson charges stemming from a January incident in which he was accused of causing more than $15,000 in damage to a 2017 Nissan Titan.

That trial would also cover separate drug-related charges.

According to court documents, Cherry has been previously convicted of a drug-related felony.

Man, 44, robbed, struck with pistol

A man told police he was robbed and struck with a pistol at a Little Rock gas station early Thursday.

Police responding to a call at 2:57 a.m. met with a 44-year-old North Little Rock man who said he had been robbed at the Shell Gas station at 3702 Cantrell Road, according to a report.

The victim said he had left work at the Domino's Pizza at 1402 Rebsamen Park Road and walked to the gas station, where a stranger driving a blue Nissan Sentra offered to give him a ride.

The victim said he got in the car and the driver pointed a pistol at him and demanded money.

After the robber took $50 in cash, the victim went to get out of the car, but the robber struck him on the back with the pistol.

Police noted that they observed redness on the upper portion of the victim's back.

Officers questioned gas station employees, but they claimed not to have seen or heard anything and that they couldn't access security camera footage until a manager arrived.