Maine shooting suspect found dead at workplace

LEWISTON, Maine -- The man wanted in the slayings of 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead, bringing an end to a search that put the state of Maine on edge for the past two days, Gov. Janet Mills said Friday.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Robert Card was found at 7:45 p.m. near the Androscoggin River, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He declined to provide a specific address.

Police found Card's body at a recycling facility where he recently worked, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Like many people, I'm breathing a sign of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," Mills said. "I also know that his death might not bring solace to many. But now is a time to heal."

Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, was an Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically during training, a U.S. official said. He had been sought on murder warrants since Wednesday's shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston.

The news came after authorities spent a second day scouring the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search.

Authorities lifted their shelter in place order Friday evening, nearly 48 hours after the shootings.

The names and pictures of the 16 males and 2 females who died were released as Sauschuck asked for a moment of silence at a news conference. Their ages ranged from 14 to 76.

The city held an online vigil Friday night with clergy members, prayer and music. Residents expressed their shock and pain in chat postings, describing themselves as angry, grieving, tired and heartbroken. Those watching at home were urged to light candles.

One poster, Victoria, wrote: "I lost 2 people that I cared truly about and a close family friend that is currently fighting for his life in ICU. My heart's shattered."

Law enforcement officials said they had not seen Card since his vehicle was left at a boat ramp Wednesday shortly after the shootings. Divers searched the water near the launch in Lisbon, and a farming business in the same town. At points throughout the day, police vehicles were seen speeding through several towns, lights flashing and sirens blaring.

A gun was found in Card's car and federal agents were testing it to determine whether it was used in the shooting, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity. Authorities have said publicly that the shooter used at least one rifle.

Authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. They said it didn't provide any specific motive for the shooting. Authorities also recovered Card's cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said. A law enforcement source told CNN it appeared Card did not expect to be alive by the time it was found. The note included instructions on how to dispose of certain items in addition to lengthy rants. It also detailed information about Card's bank accounts, ABC News reported.

PROPERTIES SEARCHED

Federal agents conducted several searches of properties associated with Card on Thursday, collecting a number of items, including electronics, the officials said. Investigators are also analyzing Card's financial information and reviewing his social media posts, writings and his mental health history, they said.

The Cards have lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbors said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area. The family owned the local sawmill and years ago donated the land for a local church.

Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to the law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. When he was hospitalized in July in New York, Card had told military officials he had been hearing voices and said he wanted to harm other soldiers, the officials said.

THE VICTIMS

The victims of the shootings include Bob Violette, 76, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league and was described as devoted, approachable and kind. Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker told news outlets that his son, Joe, a manager at the bar and grill, died going after the shooter with a butcher knife. Peyton Brewer-Ross was a dedicated pipefitter at Bath Iron Works whose death leaves a gaping void in the lives of his partner, young daughter and friends, members of his union said.

The manager of the youth bowling league vowed that the league would survive despite the devastating grief members were feeling.

The attacks stunned a state of only 1.3 million people that has one of the country's lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022. Mills said Friday that many Maine residents will know someone who died.

"It is often said that our state is 'one big, small town' because Maine is such a close-knit community. As a result, many of us know the victims personally, including me," she said in a statement. "Tonight, I ask Maine's people to join me in reading their stories, learning who they were, celebrating them as beloved people -- and mourning them as irreplaceable."

While the shelter in place order was lifted, authorities did ban hunting in Lewiston and three nearby towns today, which is "Maine Resident Only Day" and serves as the kickoff to the busiest stretch of the state's popular deer hunting season. Sauschuck, however, said at the late Friday news conference that the ban had been lifted.

Schools, public buildings and many businesses remained closed Friday. Bates College in Lewiston canceled classes and postponed the inauguration of the school's first Black president.

The shootings mark the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Schladebeck of New York Daily News (TNS); and by Jake Bleiberg, Robert Bukaty, Robert Bumsted, David R. Martin, Michael Balsamo, Darlene Superville, Lolita Baldor, Michael Casey, Kathy McCormack, Jeffrey Collins, and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officers temporarily detain people as a manhunt continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Authorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting several people in Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



A police officer searches along railroad tracks near the Androscoggin River for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. The manhunt continues for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Law enforcement officers travel on the Androscoggin River as the search continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Authorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of a mass shooting in Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Law enforcemnt officers gather outside Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Shocked and fearful Maine residents are keeping to their homes for a second night as hundreds of police and FBI agents search intently for Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist authorities say fatally shot several people at a bowling alley and a bar. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023..Authorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting several people in Maine.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



RETRANMISSION TO CORRECT LOCATION - Tammy Asselin, who was at Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley with her daughter, Toni, during the recent mass shooting, wipes her face during an interview in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ( Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP)

