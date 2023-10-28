Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting another man at a McDonald’s in Little Rock

A 42-year-old parolee has accepted a 10-year prison sentence for shooting a man at a west Little Rock McDonald's earlier this year. The victim said he had been with a friend who was trying to repay a $6 debt to the defendant.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday show that Donald Aurelins Warren Jr. of Little Rock pleaded guilty before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson to first-degree battery for the Jan. 18 shooting that wounded 29-year-old Deauntae Newman at the restaurant at 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road.

Warren has been on probation or parole since he was 16, with this sentence marking his sixth time to be sentenced to prison. As a habitual offender, he faced 5 to 40 years in prison.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by prosecutor Cameron Coker and defense attorney Julia Jackson, the 10-year term will run concurrently with a six-year sentence Warren received for pleading guilty to second-degree battery for clubbing another jail inmate, 40-year-old Jason Daniel Lipsey, with his breakfast tray in February, about three weeks after Warren's arrest for the McDonald's shooting.

Court records show officers called to the restaurant just before 9 p.m. found the wounded Newman in the parking lot with two of his friends, Keyshaunda Harris, 28, and Markell Antonio Cooper, 29. A bullet had gone through both of Newman's legs.

Newman, who said he knew his assailant only as Donald, told police they had been meeting Warren so Harris could pay back $6 she owed him. Newman said he got out of their car and apparently Warren felt threatened. Newman said he told the older man he was not there to fight him but to pay the money, describing how he held up his hands to show he was unarmed.

Warren drew a pistol and shot him, then ran toward the Eagle Suites extended-stay hotel behind the restaurant, Newman told investigators.

A bystander in the parking lot, Xazier Marbury, confirmed Newman's account as did Newman's friends, Cooper and Harris. Harris further told investigators that she knew Warren and that he had been living at the hotel and she directed them to his room.

The room was empty, but police got security video showing Warren leaving the premises before the shooting. Warren was arrested a week later and has been jailed ever since.

At the time of the shooting, Warren was on parole after being approved for early release from prison in September 2020.

He had been sentenced to five years with three years suspended in March 2018 after he was convicted of second-degree battery for beating a home-health worker, Ora Lewis, in April 2015. Lewis had been helping provide home hospice care for Johnson's mother, Shirley Ann Campbell.

After the 58-year-old Campbell died of bone cancer, a distraught Warren insisted that his mother was not dead and told hospice nurse Sara Stewart, 58, to help her. When Lewis told Warren again that his mother had died, he charged the 49-year-old nursing assistant, knocking her down, then punching and kicking her until Warren's family pulled him away.

Warren was on parole then, too, having been sentenced to 21 years, his fourth time, in January 2010 after he was convicted of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault.

In that case, Warren confronted his former boss, Tamara Bowman, in June 2009 at the McDonald's at 7721 Cantrell Road, then broke out the windows of her car, an incident captured on the restaurant's security video. Warren had worked at the restaurant until shortly before the attack but had left during his shift.

When he was denied unemployment because of Bowman's account of how he quit his job, Warren went to confront her, spitting in her face and threatening her. He then went outside and began to beat on her vehicle with a crowbar, court records show.

Warren received his first felony convictions after an April 1997 arrest, two months after his 16th birthday. Authorities said he tried to set fire to a residence at 243 N. Wilson Road in Sweet Home after an argument with a resident, Rita Daniels. Court files state that Warren, who had already been through juvenile court, had poured gasoline on the home and threatened to ignite it.

Found to be carrying cocaine when he was taken into custody, Warren subsequently pleaded guilty to attempted arson and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years of probation in November 1997.

However, by then, Warren was already in trouble with the law again, having attacked a sheriff's deputy by grabbing the man's groin while in jail in October 1997. Five months later, Warren, then 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and was again sentenced to five years of probation.

But the next month, April 1998, Warren was arrested for crack cocaine possession, with his guilty plea in January 1999, about two weeks before his 18th birthday, resulting in him receiving his first prison sentence, 10 years, while classified as a "big" habitual offender with more than four prior felonies.

Warren's second prison sentence, a six-year term for being a felon in possession of a firearm, came after he was arrested in February 2002, five days after he had turned 20, by North Little Rock police investigating an armed robbery at Big D's Liquor, 2400 Railroad Ave. The clerk, Guarang Modi, was shot in the shoulder in a shootout with the robber.

Warren was found with the robber, Timothy Dewayne Shavers, then 19, of North Little Rock. Shavers was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Warren's next felony arrest came in May 2004 after Little Rock police caught him rummaging through a car. Charged with breaking or entering, he was sentenced to five years of probation after a guilty plea in May 2005.

However, Warren never reported to his probation officer or paid his fines or restitution, resulting in his third prison sentence, a six-year stint, in September 2006 when he pleaded guilty to violating his probation.