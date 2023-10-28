Man wanted in shooting on East Harding Avenue





Pine Bluff police are searching for a 23-year-old man connected to a Friday night shooting at a gas station.

Officers were dispatched to the Fast Mart at 1313 East Harding Ave. around 7:45 p.m., according to a police news release. Officers on arrival noticed Brandon Wade, 28, lying on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound and provided medical attention until an ambulance arrived on scene.

Wade was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives have identified Henry Raymond Arnold Jr. as the suspect. They say Wade was shot after an altercation inside the gas station.

Arnold is approximately 5-feet-6, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 5305 W. Malcomb St. in Pine Bluff.

“Arnold should be considered armed and dangerous, due to a firearm being used in this incident,” police said.

Anyone with information on Arnold is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Det. Jason Boykins, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.