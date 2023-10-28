Mayflower relies on run game after QB goes down





MAYFLOWER -- While not bleak, the situation was not promising for the Mayflower Golden Eagles.

Trailing 21-18 in the third quarter, the Eagles (6-3, 4-3) saw a potential go-ahead drive in doubt when their offensive dynamo, quarterback Frankie Fennell, limped off the field.

So the Eagles turned it over to their offensive line, which paved the way for a 44-28 conference victory Friday night over the Harmony Grove Cardinals (4-5, 3-4).

"We got rolling, running the ball, Frankie had to come out a little but when he hurt his toe, and we just told the offensive line hey we are riding your guys and they stepped up,'' Mayflower Coach Austin Emerson said. "They have been our rock all season."

The drive when Pannell was injured ended in a 11-yard scoring run by Arturo Acosta. The drive covered 61 yards, all on the ground.

With a 25-21 lead the Eagles took off.

Sophomore Kameron Willis recovered a fumble on the kickoff and Acosta, who had a rough first half with a dropped touchdown pass and a fumble, covered all 26 yards and scored from the 12.

Now leading 31-21, Mayflower stopped Harmony Grove on downs at its 35 and quickly added another score. Acosta added his third touchdown on a 25-yard run with 1:44 left in the quarter. Calan Cowdery hit the extra point, its only one of the night, and it was 38-21.

Again stopping the Cardinals on downs, this time at their 37, the Eagles capped a 63-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard run by Fennell.

The victory put Mayflower in position to advance to the Class 4A playoffs next month.

"I think we have to win next week [against Little Rock Hall] to guarantee a spot,'' Emerson said. "It has been a crazy mess in our conference like it has been all year."

Harmony Grove added a final touchdown on an 8-yard run by Justen Washington.

The Cardinals opened the game with an impressive 65-yard drive that ended with Lane Richardson hitting Pyeton Potter on a 15-yard scoring pass.

Tailing 7-0, the Eagles scored on a 48-yard pass from Fennell to Luke Raney. The extra point was missed and it was 7-6.

The Eagles took the lead on a 1-yard run by Acosta and it was 12-6.

Harmony Grove regained the lead on a 48-yard pass from running back Jahiem Nobles to Potter with 1:01 left in the quarter. It added to that after Justen Washington recovered a fumble and the Cardinals drove 61 yards with Jacobe Nobles scoring from the 15.

Mayflower made it 21-18 at the half when Fennell hit Jamar Anderson on a 30-yard touchdown.









