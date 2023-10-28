Methodist Foundation for Arkansas receives $1.25 million grant

The Methodist Foundation for Arkansas has received a Compelling Preaching Initiative grant of nearly $1.25 million from the Lilly Endowment.

In the initiative's latest round, the Indianapolis-based endowment is distributing $95 million to 81 organizations in amounts ranging from $275,400 to $1.25 million.

The goal of the program is "to foster and support preaching that inspires, encourages and guides people to come to know and love God and to live out their Christian faith more fully," the endowment said in a news release.

The money will be used "to help Christian pastors strengthen their abilities to proclaim the gospel in more engaging and effective ways," it added.

The recipients are diverse and include representatives of "mainline Protestant, evangelical, Catholic, Orthodox, Anabaptist and Pentecostal faith communities," it said.

"Many organizations are rooted in the Black Church and in Hispanic and Asian American Christian traditions," it said.

The Compelling Preaching Initiative was launched in 2022.

In a written statement, Methodist Foundation for Arkansas officials expressed gratitude for the gift.

J.J. Whitney, the foundation's Compelling Preaching Initiative project director, said the Lilly Endowment grant would create "opportunities for peer learning and coaching, preaching pilgrimages and workshops with renowned leaders, and retreats that provide space for creativity and resilience building."

J. Wayne Clark, the foundation's president and CEO, said he was "thrilled and honored" that his organization had been selected.

"I appreciate the faith Lilly Endowment has put into the Foundation and look forward to the ways the Foundation can assist Arkansas clergy on their preaching skills that will make the churches stronger and equip even more disciples," he said.

The Lilly Endowment, established in 1937, is one of the world's largest philanthropic organizations, with assets of $32.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Last year, it awarded nearly $1.3 billion in grants, including $512 million for religious endeavors.