MINERAL SPRINGS 58, POYEN 22

Today at 3:06 a.m.

MINERAL SPRINGS -- Katrevion Thomas' 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns helped Mineral Springs (9-0, 5-0 2A-3) pick up a win over Poyen (5-5, 4-2).

Malik Matthews rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

