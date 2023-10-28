MINERAL SPRINGS 58, POYEN 22
MINERAL SPRINGS -- Katrevion Thomas' 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns helped Mineral Springs (9-0, 5-0 2A-3) pick up a win over Poyen (5-5, 4-2).
Malik Matthews rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
