MOUNTAIN VIEW 56, CUTTER MORNING STAR 6

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Drew Shelton accounted for seven touchdowns as Mountain View (9-0, 5-0 8-man) rolled past Cutter Morning Star (6-3, 3-2).

Shelton completed all 7 of his passes for 224 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he ran for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also made an impact on defense, scoring on a 70-yard interception return.

Chad Russell gained 71 yards on two receptions, with both of them going for touchdowns.