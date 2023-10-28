Muss: Exhibition game had 'NCAA Tournament vibe'

FAYETTEVILLE — The game technically didn’t count on either team’s record.

But try telling that to the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers and a sellout crowd of 19,200 at Walton Arena on Saturday.

The University of Arkansas and Purdue competed into overtime before the Razorbacks pulled out an 81-77 victory on their exhibition matchup.

“It had a Big Ten road game feel,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. “That’s a Big Ten environment right there.”

Arkansas fans were chanting “S-E-C! S-E-C!” in the final seconds.

“It felt like an NCAA Tournament vibe to be honest,” Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. “Who gets to watch that in October? It just doesn’t happen.

“That game was incredible for anybody that got to witness it. It really was.

“Almost as good as any game I’ve participated in and it’s an exhibition game.”

Arkansas senior point guard El Ellis, a transfer from Louisville, put the Razorbacks ahead for good with a three-point play on a driving basket and free throw to make it 72-71 with 3:11 left in overtime.

A jump shot by Ellis pushed Arkansas’ lead to 74-71.

Junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston, scored five consecutive points on a jump shot and hitting 3 of 4 free throws, to put the Razorbacks ahead 79-74 lead with 20.1 seconds left.

“We took the word ‘exhibition’ out,” Mark said. “We treated it like a real game.

“It was a real tough game. Both teams were scrappy. Both teams were trying to get the win here, and that’s how we took it and that’s what we did.”

JONES: A day to remember in Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas senior forward Chandler Lawson, a transfer from Memphis, stole a pass intended for Purdue center Zach Edey with 10 seconds left and hit two free throws for an 81-75 lead to clinch it.

The final became 81-77 when Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile was called for goal-tending at the final buzzer.

“I feel like this is a big win for us,” Lawson said. “We’re going to celebrate it like a Final Four, and we’re going to get back to work Monday.”

Brazile, a 6-10 redshirt sophomore who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the ninth game last year, started and played 31 minutes. He had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. He hit 4 of 7 shots, including 2 of 4 three-pointers, and 5 of 5 free throws.

“He was only as good as anybody in the building today,” Musselman said. “I mean, he was awesome.

“This was great for him because it was a physical game. It was a game where you’re getting bumped and dislodged.

“He hung in there and played great and stretched the defense out. His shot selection from three, the four that he took were all good shots. He didn’t force anything, and he opened up the floor for dribble-drives.”

Brazile’s fastbreak dunk gave Arkansas a 61-54 lead with 7:28 left, but Purdue rallied and went ahead 69-66 on two free throws by sophomore guard Braden Smith with 37 seconds left.

Mark’s three-pointer tied it 69-69 with 22.7 seconds left.

The Razorbacks had a chance to win at the end of regulation after a Purdue turnover, but Ellis missed a driving attempt.

“Happy with the pace we played in overtime,” Musselman said. “We talked about our conditioning and this is why we work so hard in the summer, to be able to exert a lot of energy in an overtime game.”

Arkansas finished at 50.8% shooting (30 of 59) after starting 2 of 10.

Mark had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Ellis and senior guard Khalif Battle, a transfer from Temple, each scored 12 points.

Lawson, 6-8, had 10 points, 3 blocked shots, 3 steals and 2 rebounds and was the primary defender on Edey, the Boilermakers’ 7-4 senior who was The Associated Press National Player of the Year last season.

Edey, who averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds last season, was held to 15 and 9 by the Razorbacks and played 24 minutes before fouling out with 20.1 seconds left in overtime.

“My job was to just box out Edey,” Lawson said with a smile when asked about Arkansas’ guards combining for 15 of the team’s 28 rebounds. “I told the guards, ‘Go get the rebound. I’m just going to hit Edey, hit Edey, hit Edey. Y’all go get the rebounds.’

“I feel like those guys took advantage of that. We did a lot of station work on guards just going back to rebound, helping rebound, team rebound.”

Purdue, which returned every starter from last season’s Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion, finished with 20 turnovers and 38.8% from the field.

“I thought probably the difference in the game was our turnovers,” Painter said. “I thought Arkansas’ pressure was good. I thought they got after us and we were careless. We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.”

BORDELON: Lawson impact vs. 7-4 Edey

Smith, who was born in Russellville and grew up in Indiana, had 12 points and 4 assists, but 7 turnovers.

“Obviously their defensive intensity was a little high,” Smith said. Higher I guess than what we’ve played in the past. But you learn from it and just move on.”

Arkansas senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis didn’t play the final 2:33 in regulation or during the overtime period after he collided with Edey diving for a loose ball.

“Just two teams that wanted to win,” Musselman said. “What an incredible performance by both teams for our crowd.”



