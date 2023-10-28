Myanmar rebels hit targets near China

BANGKOK -- An alliance of ethnic rebel groups on Friday launched a coordinated offensive in northeastern Myanmar to seize military targets in areas near the Chinese border, the groups and residents of the area said.

The Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, calling themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance, said in a joint statement that they have begun "Operation 1027" in Myanmar's Shan state. The offensive could become a new major front in the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation.

Major coordinated attacks initiated by opponents of Myanmar's military government are relatively rare, partly because the army has a great advantage in weaponry and trained manpower.

"Our primary objectives in launching this operation are multi-faceted and driven by the collective desire to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right to self-defense, maintain control over our territory and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and air strikes" perpetrated by the military government, said the statement.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson for the military government, acknowledged in a phone interview with pro-military media outlet NP News that towns in northern Shan state had been attacked, and members of the security forces were killed in the town of Chinshwehaw, but did not give a number. Chinshwehaw is a small town that borders China, about 200 miles northeast of Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city.

Fighting between the army and many ethic minority armed groups, including the alliance members, intensified after the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Several groups, including those in the Three Brotherhood Alliance, have collaborated with pro-democracy militias formed after the military takeover. These militias, collectively known as the People's Defense Force, now battle the army over much of the country.

The politics of ethnic groups in the north is complicated because the area borders China, which maintains good relations with Myanmar's ruling generals. The groups in the alliance also have good relations with China and have vowed to protect foreign investments in their territories.

Another link is that the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, or MNDAA, is the fighting arm of Myanmar's Kokang minority, who are ethnic Chinese.

Details of Friday's fighting are difficult to confirm, since the area is difficult to access. Battles were reported in the townships of Kyaukme, Kutkai, Lashio, Laukkaing, Muse and Namhkan in northern Shan state, beginning with simultaneous attacks at dawn.

Media in Shan state reported the alliance forces had attacked military targets, checkpoints, toll gates and police stations, and that Chinshwehaw -- which hosts one of Myanmar's five official border trade crossings with China -- was seized by the MNDAA.

SHAN News, a local online media outlet, reported four people, including three children, were killed and six others wounded by artillery strikes in Kutkai and Namhkan townships.

An MNDAA statement had said it is committed "to combating the widespread online gambling fraud that has plagued Myanmar particularly along the China-Myanmar border." That refers to casinos and other properties where organized crime carries out online and phone scams employing thousands of people, many tricked into coming from China by fake job offers but who end up working in conditions of near slavery.

The crime rings are headed by ethnic Chinese, often in cooperation with local Myanmar warlords. In recent weeks the Chinese government has pushed a crackdown on these operations, and thousands of people involved have been repatriated to China.