GOLF

Two suspended for gambling

Two members of the Korn Ferry Tour were suspended for three and six months Friday for placing bets on PGA Tour competitions, making them the latest professional athletes to be disciplined for sports betting. Vince India and Jake Staiano, golfers on the PGA Tour's developmental feeder, violated the "Integrity Program" by making the wagers, the tour announced in a news release. Neither placed a bet on tournaments in which they were playing, the tour said. India was suspended from PGA Tour-sanctioned competition for six months, with the suspension lasting from Sept. 18 through March 17, 2024. Staiano was suspended from Sept. 11 through Dec. 10. The PGA Tour said it wouldn't comment further on the suspensions. India, 34, joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015 and has played in 176 events. He has career earnings of $662,823 on all levels of the Tour. Staiano, 26, has played in 17 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in his career and made $30,910.

FOOTBALL

Giants' QB out again

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third consecutive game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets. Giants Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jones and backup running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game. Doctors have not cleared Jones for contract since he was hurt on a blindside sack against Miami on Oct. 8.

Jets' CBs to make return

New York Jets starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Giants on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday both Gardner and Reed are "good to go" after practicing fully this week. Gardner missed New York's 20-14 victory over Philadelphia two weeks ago after being a late addition to the injury report with what was first called an "illness" by the team. But symptoms worsened for last year's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and it was determined he had a concussion. Reed sat out two games after being injured in the Jets' 23-20 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 1. He said Friday he was hurt early in that game, but didn't report it and kept playing.

Chiefs put WR on Exempt List

The NFL placed Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, three days after he pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Ross is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the list. Ross was released from jail Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond. He is due again in court on Dec. 4. The Chiefs said they were aware of his arrest but had no comment. The 23-year-old Ross has been a bit player for the defending Super Bowl champions this season.

BASKETBALL

Change for women's tournament

The overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament will get preferential treatment moving forward, a response to South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley's concerns and criticism. The Division I Women's Basketball Committee voted unanimously Friday to place the tournament's top seed in a regional pod with game days on Friday and Sunday, ensuring the most rest possible for the No. 1 seed between the regional final and for the Women's Final Four. Staley approached broadcast partner ESPN and NCAA officials about the issue at the SEC's spring meetings in Destin, Fla., in May. Eventual national champion LSU and runner-up Iowa both had an extra day of rest compared to South Carolina, which suffered its first and only loss of the 2022-23 season to Iowa in Dallas. LSU beat Virginia Tech, which also had one less day to prepare.

NIT tweaks qualifying rules

Regular-season conference champions are no longer guaranteed spots in the National Invitation Tournament. The NIT Board of Managers tweaked its qualifying rules for its postseason tournament Friday, saying regular-season champs who do not win their conference tournament and are not otherwise selected to the NCAA Tournament will not receive an automatic bid to the NIT. Instead, the NIT will guarantee two teams -- based on the NET rankings -- from each of major six conferences, the Atlantic Coast, the Big East, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the SEC.

Top prospect may delay decision

Cooper Flagg, the consensus top player in the 2024 recruiting class, said Thursday that his focus is on the tragedy of a mass shooting in his home state of Maine, an indication that an announcement on where he will play college basketball could be delayed. The 6-9 small forward has been deciding between Duke and defending national champion UConn. There were reports he would announce his decision Thursday. But Flagg indicated in a social media post that would not happen. Flagg plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, but is from Newport, Maine, about 80 miles from Lewiston, where at least 18 people were killed and 13 injured Wednesday night in shootings at a bowling ally and a restaurant.

SOCCER

Hermoso scores game winner

Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar. Hermoso was on hand to slot home a rebound in the 89th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory in a Women's Nations League group game. She had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute in her first game for the national team since helping Spain win the World Cup title. She then found herself at the center of the crisis that engulfed Spanish soccer after she was kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales at the awards ceremony in Australia.

TENNIS

Wimbledon to add courts

The All England Club's plan to build an 8,000-seat stadium and 38 other courts at Wimbledon that would allow the Grand Slam to hold its qualifying tournament on site has won approval from a local planning council. The expansion would take place on the former site of Wimbledon Park Golf Club, which the All England Club bought in 2018. The Merton Council's planning committee approved the proposal on Thursday night, the council said Friday.