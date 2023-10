Darby Middle School students mingle outside a newly finished classroom Sept. 19 at Baptist Health Medical Plaza-Fort Smith. The Fort Smith School District is looking to improve student and staff attendance to improve its schools letter grades from the state. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (File Photo/River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- The School District is looking to improve student and staff attendance to improve its schools' letter grades from the state. The... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: District looks to increase student attendance to improve grades

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content