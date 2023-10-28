On display





FAYETTEVILLE -- Be thankful University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman isn't into playing closed scrimmages.

If Musselman was, the No. 14 Razorbacks might be playing No. 3 Purdue in the Eddie Sutton Gym in Arkansas' practice facility.

Instead, Arkansas and Purdue will meet in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. today at Walton Arena.

"Those are absolutely, unequivocally meaningless," Musselman said of his experience with secret scrimmages when he was an assistant coach at Arizona State. "The ones I've been a part of, actually a waste of time.

"I remember San Francisco beating us at Arizona State by 49 points the day after Halloween. It meant nothing at all to our team."

The Arkansas-Purdue matchup certainly doesn't feel like an exhibition game, considering it's a sellout and will be live-streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

"To me, this is like another big-time nonconference game," Purdue senior guard Ethan Morton said. "They're ranked and are a really good team, really talented."

The Razorbacks added seven transfers eligible to play this season with six seniors and one junior.

"Lot of proven guys, whether they've been there or not," Morton said. "A lot of proven guys that are super-talented. Musselman's a great coach. He really brings a lot of energy for his guys.

"Any time you get a chance to [play] against a team like that from a league like [the SEC] that's very athletic and very talented, very skilled and always has success in March, I think that's a good measuring stick for us."

Purdue returns all five starters from last year's 29-6 team that won Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, led by 7-4 senior center Zach Edey, The Associated Press National Player of the Year.

"To be able to play a team that has a chance to win a national championship certainly makes this game way more meaningful and way more special than just a normal exhibition game," Musselman said. "What a great opportunity for us to learn a lot about ourselves.

"When we walk out of Bud Walton on Saturday at about 5:30 or 6, we're going to know a lot more areas that we've got to get better at leading into our first game."

Musselman said one of the reasons he's so excited to play Purdue is because of Edey.

"You're talking about maybe the hardest player in college basketball to game plan against," Musselman said. "Because of his size, because of his skill level and because of his teammates that play surrounding him."

Other returning starters for Purdue include sophomore guards Fletcher Loyer, who averaged 11.0 points per game and hit 59 of 181 three-pointers last season, and Braden Smith, who averaged 9.7 points and hit 38 of 101 three-pointers.

"We're playing to win for sure," said Smith, whose parents, Dustin and Ginny, played basketball at Arkansas Tech. "I like to win.

"If you're a competitive person, that's how you are. If you're not, then that's a problem."

Purdue Coach Matt Painter smiled when asked during a media session Friday if he would play to win today.

"Sure, yeah," Painter said. "What else is there?"

Junior guard Tramon Mark transferred to Arkansas from Houston, which like Purdue was among the teams ranked No. 1 last season.

"You want these high-profile matchups, especially before the season, just to test where you are and where your team is as a whole," Mark said.

Arkansas beat Texas-Tyler, an NCAA Division II team, 92-39 in an exhibition game last week.

"You don't see too many top-15 matchups like this in October," said Razorbacks senior forward Chandler Lawson, a transfer from Memphis. "This is a huge test for us, seeing what we need to work on in the future.

"It's like a March Madness matchup, and I feel like it's going to be a great event for the fans to see in October."

Morton said he's looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd today.

"I think it'll be cool for us to get in a hostile environment this early," he said. "They obviously play a style that we've shown we've struggled in the past at times. So I think it'll be a really good test for us.

"I think we've just got to go in there and play super hard, because they're going to play super hard. So match and exceed their intensity and effort.

"Just being solid, taking what they give us and not showing weakness. Just doing what we do. As much their style can be imposing, our style can be imposing as well. So trying to do what we do well and minimize what they do well."

The NCAA allows Division I teams to meet in exhibitions if there is a charity involved. Proceeds from today's game will be donated to Arkansas 211, a program of the United Way, to assist with relief efforts from the tornadoes that impacted Arkansas last spring.

"I think it's a great idea any time you can use this platform to be able to raise money for families and communities that were affected by the tornadoes in the state of Arkansas," Painter said.

Painter said he's also excited to take on an Arkansas program that has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022 and the Sweet 16 last season and has produced five NBA Draft picks the past three years.

"We really just try to search out teams that are different, and teams that have been very successful," Painter said. "And obviously they've been very successful and their talent level is very high. They produce a lot of NBA players and have done a really good job.

"You know it's going to be a difficult game, and that's what you want."

Arkansas lost an exhibition game at Texas 90-60 last season, but Musselman said it was beneficial for his team as will be the case today.

"Regardless of results, it's going to be great for us for sure, to play a team that's going to come in here like a well-oiled machine," Musselman said. "They know their roles and they know who they are and they're really, really well-coached.

"So it's quite the challenge, but we need it."





