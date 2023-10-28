Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1923

ST. JOE -- What was advertised as a Ku Klux Klan lecture at a theater here last night, ended in a general rough-and-tumble fight, during which one man was fatally wounded. Albert Love, aged 27, a farmer who lived about two miles northwest of St. Joe, was the victim of his own pistol. Love, said to be a member of an anti-Klan organization here, pulled out his pistol during the general fight and accidentally discharged it, the bullet striking him in the abdomen, causing injuries from which he died at 10 o'clock this morning.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1973

State Representative Bobby L. Glover of Carlisle sent another letter Friday to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees warning that it had better fire Dr. Grant Cooper, the Marxist instructor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. In a letter addressed to Fred Pickens of Newport, chairman of the Board, Glover said it had been suggested that a lawsuit filed by UALR took the Board "off the hook" in deciding whether to fire Cooper. He said he was sure the Board would not "shirk your responsibility" by taking that view. ... The Board of Trustees has been investigating Cooper's status since he disclosed publicly that he was teaching from a communist viewpoint. He says he is a member of the Marxist Progressive Labor Party.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1998

There are no sexually oriented businesses in Sherwood, and no one has expressed interest in opening one, but Mayor Bill Harmon wants to be ready just in case. At Monday's City Council meeting he called for a first reading of an ordinance limiting the zoning where adult book stores, movie theaters, cabarets and other such businesses could operate. The ordinance would also prohibit them from being within 660 feet of a church, school, residential district, public park, family recreation center, hospital or historical building. Harmon said the city's Planning Commission held public hearings on the issue but received no comments from residents.

10 years ago

Oct. 28, 2013

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has gotten initial approval to designate two sections of highway as Interstate 49. Plans have been in the works for 30 years for a 1,700-mile interstate corridor that would connect the Gulf of Mexico with Canada and run through western Arkansas. As sections of the highway are completed, I-49 signs have gone up in Missouri and Louisiana, but not yet in Arkansas. The approved sections include 73 miles of Interstate 540 from Alma north to Bella Vista and 42 miles of Arkansas 549 from Texarkana south to the Louisiana state line. ... The approval came from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials at an Oct. 18 meeting in Denver. But final approval must come from the Federal Highway Administration, which received the state's application last month.