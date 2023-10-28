Patriots ride huge 2nd half vs. Bears

Marion battled past a plucky Sylvan Hills team Friday night, dominating the second half in a 61-22 victory at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood.

Sylvan Hills took a 16-13 lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Hampton to Josiah Rainey, but Marion responded with the final 21 points of the first half to lead 34-16 at the break.

"I thought we finally started taking it seriously when they took the lead," Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "I give the Bears a lot of credit. They had a good plan and played hard. But we finally realized what was going on from that point and played fairly well."

Marion senior quarterback Ashton Gray rolled up more than 240 total yards and 7 touchdowns at Sylvan Hills while tailback Jalen Smith rushed for 123 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run.

The Marion (8-1, 7-1 6A-East) defense recorded six sacks from four players and got an interception return from Taheem Frost that gave it a 27-16 lead with 5:25 left in the first half.

"Huge play by the defense picking us up and shifting the game," Clark said. "We know he needed that and our team needed that in the moment."

Sylvan Hills (0-9, 0-8) started the scoring with a 34-yard field goal by Alex Bohlman, but Gray pushed the Patriots ahead 13-6 with touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards.

But the Bears came back when Joseph Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.

Sylvan Hills took its last lead on the Hampton-Rainey scoring connection, but Marion took the lead for good when Gray bowled in for a 1-yard touchdown run for a 20-16 lead, setting up Frost's interception return two drives later.

Gray's 20-yard touchdown rush gave Marion a 34-16 lead at the break.

But the Bears marched 65 yards in nine plays with the first possession of the second half, culminating with a 1-yard touchdown run by Zairean Woodard that got the hosts within 34-22.

A 45-yard Smith rush set up a 5-yard Gray run, and Smith darted 69 yards on first down to give Marion a 47-22 lead after three quarters.

Gray found junior tight end Cam Garrett for a 69-yard score, the first touchdown of Garrett's career, for a 53-22 lead and Gray capped the scoring with a 30-yard scoring sprint with 9:45 left in the game.

Marion's 8-1 start is the best in school history and if it beats Little Rock Catholic next week at home, it would establish the best regular-season record in school history.