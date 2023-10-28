PREP FOOTBALL: Regan’s return ignites Rogers past Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- The Rogers Mounties needed only 12 seconds to take control against the Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats on Friday.

That's how long it took Jeff Regan to return the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown as Rogers rolled to a 63-21 victory over Har-Ber at Wildcat Stadium. It was quite a night for Regan, a sophomore who added two short touchdown runs in the first half and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

His kickoff return happened before many of the fans had settled into their seats.

"We drew it up to go outside and we worked it to perfection," Regan said.

The win secured at least a No. 4 seed for Rogers (6-3, 3-3), which ends 7A-West Conference play at home next week against Rogers Heritage. Har-Ber (2-7, 2-4) ends league play at Fayetteville.

Rogers was hoping for a fast start Friday after losing 28-21 to Bentonville last week and Regan delivered by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Rain began to fall on Wildcat Stadium when Regan caught the ball at the Rogers 10 then rolled left and up the sidelines in front of the Mounties fans for a 7-0 lead following the extra-point kick.

"We planned all week that if we could get it caught back there, we could get a return," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "Jeff is a special player and our guys did a good job of blocking it up for him."

Rogers increased its lead to 21-0 after short touchdown runs by quarterback Dane Williams and Regan, both of whom took direct snaps from the center. When Regan wasn't scoring around end, Rogers pounded Har-Ber with inside runs from Isaac Chapman, who had over 100 yards rushing by halftime.

"We've been fighting to get the run game going all year," Harbison said. "It was nice to get it going tonight, especially with the [bad] weather. Our O-line and Isaac did a really good job."

Har-Ber's only score in the first half came on a 45-yard pass play from Braden Sprague to Hayden Wood, who caught the ball at the Rogers 20 and stayed upright before lunging into the end zone.

Har-Ber missed an opportunity to score in the first quarter after Brock Oktay caught a long pass from Sprague but the Rogers defense stiffened and took over at the 12. The Wildcats also hurt themselves by committing penalties on four consecutive plays in the second quarter.

Har-Ber fumbled the football to start the third quarter and Rogers took advantage when Williams threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Graycen Cash to push its lead to 42-7. Chapman finished another possession with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half when a running clock was implemented via the sportsmanship rule for high school football in Arkansas.