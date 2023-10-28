Reigning SWAC champs await Lions

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff isn't in a position to fret over what could've been with two months of the season already behind it.

Coach Alonzo Hampton isn't going to allow the Golden Lions harp on that anyway. He and his team have other things to worry about, starting with another team from Mississippi.

"Coach T.C. Taylor has got a good football team over there," Hampton said in reference to the Jackson State Tigers, whom the Golden Lions will host at 2 p.m. today. "We're excited about having the opportunity [to play] because we know they're going to travel well. Our homecoming crowd was special last week, and I know Jackson State is going to bring some fans. So I'm looking forward to another great crowd this week.

"A good football game against some guys that I respect and think a lot of. We're excited about putting our team on that football field, and our players are excited."

Hampton and his team will be even more ecstatic if they're able to knock off the Southwestern Athletic Conference's reigning champion.

Jackson State (5-3, 3-2), which has actually captured the past two league titles, has won three of its past four games since suffering a 77-34 loss at Texas State last month. It has also beaten three teams that own victories over UAPB (1-6, 0-4) -- Southern, Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State -- and are looking to take out the Golden Lions for the seventh time in their last eight head-to-head matchups.

But this year's Jackson State group has gotten things done, particularly on offense, a little differently this year as opposed to what it did during its two SWAC title runs.

In 2021 and 2022, the Tigers were pass-heavy under then-Coach Deion Sanders and ranked seventh and 12th, respectively, in the league in rushing. This year, Jackson State is second in the league at 171.3 yards per game on the ground, with more than half of that coming from transfer running back Irv Mulligan.

The graduate student signed with the Tigers in December of 2022 after spending the three previous seasons at Wofford, where he led the Terriers in rushing twice. But Mulligan, who's second in the SWAC with 668 yards rushing on 119 carries, missed last week's game against Mississippi Valley State because of a foot injury he suffered on Oct. 14 during a 24-19 loss to Alabama State.

The 205-pounder had been in a walking boot, but Taylor recently said that his leading rusher has since gotten out of it. It's unknown if he'll be available to play against UAPB.

Still, the Tigers found a way to get their run game going without Mulligan when they beat the Delta Devils. More designed runs were called for quarterback Jacobian Morgan, who had a team-high 75 yards in the win. Ahmad Miller, a freshman running back, also averaged nearly 8 yards a carry during that victory.

Regardless of what the Tigers decide to do when it comes to their ground game, Hampton said his team has to be prepared. UAPB allows 203 yards rushing, which ranks 11th in the SWAC, and is coming off a game against Alcorn State where it gave up 290 yards rushing, including 157 to Jarveon Howard.

"We have to do what we need to do, and that's do your job," Hampton said of his team's defense. "I'm not going to discredit Alcorn because they did a good job, and running back made some great runs. ... but we had him bottled up for most of the night. When you get a guy out of the gap who doesn't do his job, that's what happens.

"That's what good teams do. So we're going to continue to do what we do. The reason we haven't won games is because we're not consistent enough. Guys are not doing their jobs."

The inconsistency has been a thorn in UAPB's side all season, and it's hurt its chances of sustaining offensive drives. Defensively, it's cost them opportunities to get off the field quickly as well. Instead, that unsteadiness has led to losses in its last four games.

But Hampton is looking on the bright side of the situation. It's year one under his tutelage, and he's got big things in store for this team.

"We've had a chance to be in every single game, and that's the frustrating part about it," he said. "But that's also the exciting part about it because I know that we're going to get the players that we need, and we're going to be really good. So all we're doing right now is getting better every single day.

"And we're looking forward to Jackson State because they're a good football team."