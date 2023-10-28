Run defense crucial for Golden Lions

Stopping the run will be crucial for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff if the Golden Lions hope to spring a big upset this afternoon.

UAPB will host reigning SWAC champion Jackson State at 2 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB (1-6, 0-4 SWAC) gave up 304 rushing yards last week to Alcorn State, which entered the game averaging the fewest rushing yards per SWAC game of any team.

Head coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions don't need to change their defensive game plan. They just need to execute on every play.

"I'm not going to discredit Alcorn, because they did a good job," Hampton said. "Running back made some great runs, but if you go back and watch the game, we had him bottled up for most of the night. When you get a guy out of the gap who don't do his job, that's what happens."

JSU (5-3, 3-2) brings the SWAC's leading rushing offense to Pine Bluff. The Tigers are averaging 178.6 yards per conference game, best in the league. The Golden Lions are allowing 215 rushing yards per SWAC game, second-most in the league.

Hampton said the key to slowing down the Tigers will be consistency on defense.

"They're a good football team, but if our kids do what they need to do, do their jobs and hold their gaps and let your brother make the play," Hampton said. "It's not all about you making the play sometimes. It's about sending the ball back to your buddy. So hopefully they'll get to understand what we want them to do and make those plays."

Jackson State features one of the SWAC's best running backs in Irv Mulligan. He is second in the conference in rushing yards per game and has scored five touchdowns, though only one came in conference play.

Mulligan missed last week's game against Mississippi Valley State. He spent the week in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury against Alabama State the week prior. The Clarion Ledger of Jackson reported Tuesday that Mulligan is out of the boot and may be available today in Pine Bluff.

Whether or not Mulligan plays against UAPB, the Tigers' run game received some support last week thanks to a quarterback change. Jacobian Morgan, a Syracuse transfer, started at quarterback in place of Jason Brown. Morgan presents a greater running threat than Brown and led the Tigers against MVSU with 107 yards and a touchdown in Mulligan's absence.

JSU Coach T.C. Taylor said although Morgan's running ability adds a new dynamic to the Tigers' offense, they need to be careful to limit how many hits he takes.

"Our offensive staff, I've talked to those guys about not putting too much on his plate as far as carrying the football, because if you look at the first touchdown, I mean, that safety really teed off on him," Taylor said. "Just with the size he has, he's able to stand up and finish those kinds of runs, but I know that carrying on week in, week out these next three weeks, those hits can start to kind of mount up."

This will be UAPB's final Saturday home game. Senior night will be Friday, Nov. 10, against Grambling State.