SALEM 16, PERRYVILLE 6

PERRYVILLE -- Salem (9-0, 5-0 3A-2) has kept up its winning season on the road and handed Perryville (6-3, 4-1) its first conference loss.

Perryville's first quarter touchdown was the only score of the first half. Salem, however, rallied in the third quarter, when Elijah Romine rushed 32 yards for a touchdown, and he scored again in the fourth, rushing 5 yards to give the Greyhounds the victory.