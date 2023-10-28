Santos denies guilt on revised charges

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Rep. George Santos pleaded innocent Friday to revised charges accusing him of several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to some of his campaign donors.

The New York Republican appeared at a Long Island courthouse, where a lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

A judge tentatively scheduled a trial for September, which would come after the state's congressional primary. U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert turned down a request by prosecutors to have the trial as soon as May.

Santos is free on bail while he awaits trial. He has denied any serious wrongdoing and blamed irregularities in his government regulatory filings on his former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, who he claims "went rogue."

Marks told a judge that she had helped Santos trick Republican party officials into supporting his run for office in 2022 through Federal Election Committee filings that made him look richer than he really was.

Before Santos entered his plea Friday, the judge held a hearing to consider possible conflicts of interests for Santos' attorney, Joseph Murray, who is an acquaintance of two other people who are part of the case.

Marks was the treasurer of Murray's failed 2019 campaign for Queens district attorney. Murray said he also has a personal relationship with an unidentified Person No. 1 listed in the indictment.

Coast Guard halts rescue efforts for 3

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Families of three fishermen still missing at sea since their boat departed the Georgia coast nearly two weeks ago say they are not giving up hope, even as the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search after scouring ocean waters from northern Florida to Virginia.

The Coast Guard announced it was suspending search efforts Thursday night after boats and planes wrapped up a seventh day of looking with no sign of the commercial fishing vessel. It said crews had searched a total of 94,000 square miles.

The 31-foot fishing boat Carol Ann departed the port city of Brunswick on Oct. 14 with its captain, Dalton Conway, and two crew members, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow.

Barlow's father, Chris Barlow, said he suspects the boat became disabled and drifted into the Gulf Stream, which swept it far to the north.

Judge recuses himself in murder trial

MEMPHIS -- A judge removed himself from the Young Dolph murder case Friday after he was ordered to do so by a Tennessee appeals court, which questioned whether he could be impartial to a man charged with killing the rapper two years ago.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee asked the court clerk to assign a new judge in the case. The Tennessee Court of Appeals issued its order Sept. 28 after Coffee refused to step down at the request of the lawyer for Justin Johnson, who is charged with two other men in the fatal shooting of Young Dolph in November 2021.

The lawyer, Luke Evans, had argued that Coffee could not be impartial after the judge failed to inform him about an order limiting Johnson's ability to communicate with people outside the jail other than Evans.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith have pleaded innocent in the killing of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

Coffee had set a March 11 trial date for Johnson and Smith, but it was not immediately clear how Coffee's recusal would affect that. A third man, Hernandez Govan, has pleaded innocent to organizing the killing.

Evans asked for Coffee's recusal after the judge restricted Johnson's visitation privileges and did not allow Johnson to communicate by phone or in writing with anyone outside the jail but his lawyer, including family.

The judge didn't contact the defense or hold a hearing before issuing the order, which Evans called "punitive."

The appeals court reversed Coffee's denial of the recusal motion and said a new judge should be reassigned.

Democrat launches bid for nomination

CONCORD, N.H. -- Dean Phillips entered the Democratic primary race Friday in an event outside New Hampshire's statehouse, saying, "It is time for the torch to be passed to a new generation of American leaders."

The 54-year-old Minnesota congressman said in his speech that he would try to fix the economy and warned about high prices and "the chaos at our border."

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign issued a statement Friday saying it was "hard at work mobilizing the winning coalition that President Biden can uniquely bring together" to beat former President Donald Trump.

Though Biden won't officially run in New Hampshire's primary and will rely on a write-in campaign, the president is planning to head next week to Phillips' home state for an official event and fundraiser.

There are no Democratic primary debates scheduled. The only other Democrat running in the 2024 primary is self-help author Marianne Williamson.



