Senators hand ’Dogs their 5th straight loss

WHITE HALL -- Driving down the field with a chance to pull within a touchdown, the White Hall Bulldogs were knocked out early.

Jakob Coleman intercepted Noah Smith wide open in the right-hand flat and returned the ball 79 yards for a touchdown with 6 seconds left, keeping the Joe T. Robinson Senators afloat in a 41-19 victory Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

Coleman also recovered a Jayden Smith fumble in the third quarter.

The win gave the Senators (7-2, 6-1 in 5A-Central) a chance to seal its share of the 5A-Central Conference championship next weekend at Pine Bluff High School.

"We're a young football team," Senators Coach Todd Eskola said. "Next year's a year we feel like we're back loaded again, so this is a rebuild year for us. We have a lot of young kids playing for us."

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-5) are left with a five-game slide that ruined any chances of a playoff berth. Their four previous losses had been decided by a combined 20 points.

Robinson's victory Friday was the most decisive against White Hall this season.

"They stopped our run game on offense," White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell said. "They covered our receivers well when we tried to go back. And they ran the ball well on us.

"They controlled the clock, and they controlled the line of scrimmage."

Robinson gained 402 total yards to White Hall's 259.

Robinson scored on its first three offensive drives and overcame two lost fumbles to strike again on a 25-yard Nick Abrams carry with 1:54 left before halftime.

Abrams also scored on an 8-yard run with 1:09 left in the third quarter. He rushed nine times for 78 yards.

The Bulldogs had only scored once on offense in the first half, but their first touchdown was the most electric of the game.

It came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Braeden Bell right after the Senators' opening-drive score.

"I thought that lit a fire in us," Mitchell said. "We finally set that return up, he found a crease and went 100 yards on it. Finally, he hit it. It was good to see it come together. It lit a fire in us for a little while, and then the fire went out."

A bobbled hold in extra-point formation led to a stopped two-point run, keeping Robinson ahead 7-6.

The Senators scored first on Quentin Murphy's 60-yard toss to Kaleb Jones on the game's third play from scrimmage. That was just the first of three touchdown tosses for Murphy, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 200 yards.

Murphy also threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Spencer Watson and 38-yard rainbow to Jaden Carter. White Hall pulled within 14-13 on a 19-yard Jayden Smith touchdown carry.

White Hall will close the season at home next Friday against Watson Chapel. Robinson will visit Pine Bluff, with the winner taking at least a share of the conference championship.