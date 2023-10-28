Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Denny Cleaver, 21, of 12781 Rockford Circle in Lowell, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Cleaver was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Annabelle Young, 29, of 5100 W. Barth Ave. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery and furnishing prohibited articles. Young was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Travon Fields, 21, of 1128 N. Fieldstone Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Fields was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

Stephanie Noble, 30, of 3704 W. Lupine Drive in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with computer child pornography. Noble was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Zeus Mojica-Morones, 36, of 1174 Oleander Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Mojica-Morones was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Milton Alvizures-Estrada, 23, of 2910 Riverside St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Alvizures-Estrada was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Katrina Cadarette, 34, of 11465 Pearl Road in Elkins, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Cadarette was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.