Sheridan’s defense steps up, stops GCT

SHERIDAN -- The offense wasn't clicking for Sheridan on Friday, but the Yellowjackets' defense ensured it didn't matter.

Sheridan forced six turnovers in a 16-14 senior night win against Greene County Tech.

Sheridan (3-6, 3-5 in 6A-East) intercepted three passes and recovered three fumbles, with five total takeaways in the second half.

Greene County Tech (1-8, 0-8) outgained the Yellowjackets 238-227 and forced two turnovers of its own but came up short on the scoreboard.

Sheridan coach Tyler Turner said the Yellowjackets found a way to win.

"I'll take an ugly win any day of the week," Turner said. "Our defense stepped up, created some turnovers. We talked about it all week. Offensively, that's why they call it a team game. Our special teams stepped up, defense played well. Offense didn't get it going, and defense saved our butts."

Greene County Tech had nine offensive possessions in the second half. Five resulted in turnovers, and another ended in a turnover on downs. Izaiah Owens intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter.

GCT had one 83-yard touchdown drive in the first half but otherwise struggled to string together positive plays against the stingy Sheridan defense.

Turner said the defense played with grit.

"There's been times in the past, in past seasons that when Sheridan gets close, we sort of buckle a little bit," Turner said. "They found a way to win, and that's why I'm so proud of them."

Jaxson Delk recovered a fumble in the first half for Sheridan's first takeaway.

Sheridan led 9-7 at halftime and extended its lead early in the third quarter after Jackson Bourne intercepted a pass on GCT's opening drive, then returned it to the 1-yard line. CJ Davis capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown run three plays later, making it 16-7.

Weston Ramsey recovered a GCT fumble on the next drive, but the Sheridan offense couldn't do much with the ball. The Yellowjackets continued to struggle moving the ball the rest of the game, but the defense continued to take the ball away, keeping the lead intact.

Jake Smith stripped the ball away on a sack, and Jacob Pilkington recovered the fumble for Sheridan. Owens intercepted a pass on GCT's next offensive play.

The Golden Eagles got back into the game late in the fourth quarter. Sheridan fumbled the ball in GCT territory, and David Lagos returned it to the Sheridan 9-yard line. Tate Ryan scored his second touchdown of the night, cutting Sheridan's lead to 16-14.

GCT got the ball back, but Owens intercepted his second pass of the quarter, allowing Sheridan to nearly run out the clock. The Golden Eagles forced a fourth down stop with 3 seconds to play but couldn't pull off the miracle.

Owens said with the offense struggling, the defense set out to force as many turnovers as possible.

"We stayed deep," Owens said. "Whenever they threw the ball in the air, we went for it. Got some picks. Linebackers came up, made some hits, made them fumble. Hit them hard."

This win means Sheridan finishes the season 3-2 at home in Turner's first season in charge.