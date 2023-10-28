Showdown next after Bryant win

BRYANT -- If North Little Rock was hoping to catch Bryant looking ahead Friday night, the Hornets needed less than a quarter to show that they weren't.

The defending Class 7A state champions scored 28 points over the game's first 13 minutes and never allowed their 7A-Central Conference rivals to get into any kind of groove offensively as they stomped their way to a convincing 52-21 victory at Hornet Stadium.

Jordan Walker threw two first-half touchdowns -- both to Mytorian Singleton -- as Bryant (8-1, 6-0) got ready for next week's league title clash with Conway by throttling the Charging Wildcats.

"You know, the biggest thing was that this was the first time that we've put it together as a team on offense, defense and special teams," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said. "That's what we've been trying to do all year. We've been looking for the consistency that we've been talking about all year, and we finally showed it. We actually looked like we've looked in the past.

"Of course, we're going to enjoy a great win against a good team like North Little Rock, which is super athletic. But after [Friday], it doesn't mean anything because we're moving on to the next one."

That next one just happens to be against the Hornets' former coach, Buck James, who led Bryant to five consecutive state titles from 2018-22 and until resigning and taking over at Conway earlier this year. The two teams will play for the conference championship Nov. 3 at John McConnell Stadium in Conway.

But Bryant had to hold up its end of the bargain by knocking off its old nemesis.

The win ran the Hornets' conference winning streak to 35 games dating back to 2018. Coincidentally, the last team to beat Bryant in a league game was North Little Rock when the Charging Wildcats pulled out a dramatic 34-28 win. But there would be no theatrics in this one.

The Hornets scored on six of their first seven possessions and piled up more than 400 yards of offense in the first half to take a commanding 49-7 lead into halftime. Bryant essentially reserved its second half for its backups as it beat North Little Rock (3-6, 3-3) for the eighth consecutive time.

"They're going through a rebuilding mode," Sanders said of the Charging Wildcats. "But it was great playing the way we did against those guys. That team has quality athletes and a good coaching staff, so we knew we had to come out focused from the start."

Walker completed 11 of 16 passes for 248 yards, and Singleton caught 4 passes for 138 yards for Bryant. Myron Thrash led the Hornets' ground attack with 57 yards on six carries as well.

Bryant needed a little more than two minutes to push across its first points of the game. The Hornets went 66 yards in 11 plays, with James Martin scoring on a 12-yard run to give them a 7-0 lead.

After quickly forcing a three-and-out, Walker closed out a 69-yard march with a nifty 5-yard score up the middle with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

The Hornets' special teams got in on things during the Charging Wildcats' next possession. Ryan Reynolds broke through the middle of the interior, blocked a punt from Asher Ward and retrieved it in mid-air before racing 12 yards untouched for a score.

Singleton then accounted for Bryant's next three touchdowns, starting with his 59-yard scoring catch. He later scored on a 7-yard run with 9:54 remaining in the second quarter and added a 36-yard touchdown catch a little less than six minutes later.

North Little Rock did get on the board with 4:06 to go in the second quarter on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Bradden to Jace White. But Thrash found the end zone just before halftime when he scored on a 5-yard run with 11 seconds showing.

Bradden, who finished 6-of-19 passing for 115 yards, added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Charging Wildcats. Jackson Cook made a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, and Jamerious Green scored a 2-yard run on the game's final play for North Little Rock.

"These guys have taken things one game at a time, and in our minds, every game is a big one," Sanders said. "They did a good job of not looking ahead, and that was hard to do, especially with what's next. But you can't get to that game until you actually get to that game.

"But it's here now, and we're playing for a conference championship. That's what it means to us. It's not about who it is and what they are because honestly, it is what it is."