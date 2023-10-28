Smartwatch offers way to curb kids’ phone addiction

My sister says her co-workers spend their whole lunch hour scrolling on their phones. Kids also do that from what I've heard. A smartwatch could be the answer.

A Lyft driver told me he bought T-Mobile's SyncUp Kids Watch for his 10-year-old daughter on their $10-a-month plan so she won't become a tech zombie. She can call, text and play a few games -- but is not on social media. Plus, he gets real-time location tracking and text alerts if she ventures beyond his limits. The watch costs $174 but is free for those who sign up for the service. It comes in pink or blue, or you can add your own watchband.

But that's just one of many smartwatches. The GizmoWatch 2, $150 from Verizon, is considered best for younger kids, according to VeryWellFamily.com and the New York Times' Wirecutter. Those sites named the Apple Watch SE, $240 on Amazon, best for tweens and teens, but someone in the family must own an iPhone. Another choice is the Gabb Watch 3, for $150. Parents can schedule homework time and silent time. Like the Apple Watch and the SyncUp Kids Watch, you can jog in the rain with it, but swimming is out.

NETFLIX HOUSES

Netflix is opening "Netflix Houses" to offer a combination of restaurants, shows and merchandise based on hit series. They're similar to the temporary installations Netflix set up this year, such as the restaurant in Los Angeles serving food from Netflix cooking shows or "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," a night of dancing. The Bridgerton experience appeared from April to July this year in various cities across America, inspired by an original series about high society in 19th-century England.

The difference between the pop-ups and the new Netflix Houses is that the houses will be permanent installations rotating regularly with ticketed shows.

WORKING OFFLINE

After I wrote about free online alternatives to Office 365, such as Google Docs, Slides and Sheets, and the simplified versions at Microsoft's Office.com, I realized that I also like apps that don't have to connect to the internet. So Ashampoo sent me their new "Office 9." Instead of paying $70 to $100 a year for a Microsoft Office 365 subscription, you only pay $45.50 once and can install it on more than one machine. It comes with its own versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

The Office 9 apps seem more straightforwardly customizable than Office 365. For example, you can alter or eliminate the ribbon of menus across the top of your screen by clicking the big "customize" button at the top. The program also comes with free tech support by email.

THE SKINNY ON FLYING

A 1992 study by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing found that only during takeoffs and landings are electronic devices disruptive to airline safety. So what's the real reason you're asked to turn off all electronic devices during flight? The constant chattering of 200-plus people could annoy other passengers and make it difficult for flight attendants to get their attention when they're serving drinks and snacks, according to a report by Doug Drury, an aviation professor writing for TheConversation.com.

DICTATION IN GOOGLE DOCS

Have you ever wanted to dictate a document? You can do it in Google Docs and it's free.

Inside a document, go to the "Tools" menu and choose "Voice Typing," then click the big red microphone. When you're ready to stop, click the microphone again. That's it. Here's one annoying aspect, however: When you say "period" to end a sentence, Google doesn't automatically start the next sentence with a capital letter.

MALWARE IN BING AI

People are running into malware when they click some of the advertising links in "Bing AI," Microsoft's artificially intelligent chat bot.

To play with Bing AI, open the Edge browser on your computer, click the bright blue "B" in the upper corner and ask any question. At first, I only saw answers with links to its information sources. Now I'm seeing ads too. According to Malwarebytes, the antivirus company, there are viruses lurking under some of those. Ignore them if they ask you to download something.

THE FINE PRINT

Like most people, I never read the fine print when installing an app or agreeing to something on the web. But those forms are getting longer and longer.

The average word count for a company's fine print is 10,835 words, according to Secure Data Recovery. Companies in the dating category have the longest fine print. TripAdvisor, Twitch, and TaskRabbit have "the most difficult" fine print. Booking.com was the only company in the 100 surveyed whose fine print is "fairly easy" to read.

COMING SOON TO GOOGLE MAPS

The Google Maps app for iPhone and Android will be getting markers for wheelchair-accessible transit navigation as well as info on businesses that have no-step entrances, accessible restrooms, parking and seating. You'll also be able to use a magnifier to zoom in on street signs and the like.

GET ALERTED

Google Alerts notifies you whenever there's something new on a topic you care about. At Google.com/alerts, I typed "Google AI" and immediately received stories about the "Green Light" project, which helps Google figure out driving patterns and suggest improvements for existing traffic lights. I also set up an alert for Bing AI and ChatGPT.

Joy Schwabach can be reached by email at joy.schwabach@gmail.com.