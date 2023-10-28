State sports brief

VOLLEYBALL

Razorbacks rough up Gamecocks

No. 14 Arkansas (19-3, 9-1 SEC) began its three-game road trip with a 3-1 victory (25-19, 28-30, 26-24, 25-21) over South Carolina (8-11, 2-8) on Friday night at Columbia, S.C.

Senior outside hitter Jill Gillen had a a team-high 19 kills and 11 digs, and contributed 2 service aces for the Razorbacks. Senior Taylor Head also had 16 kills, 11 digs and 4 blocks.

Juniors Jada Lawson and Zoi Evans both put up career highs in their respective specialties, with four aces for Lawson and nine blocks for Evans. Arkansas finished with 11 service aces and 14 blocks.

The Razorbacks play at No. 19 Florida at noon Central and Wednesday at Georgia at 6 p.m.