STUTTGART 45, LONOKE 34

STUTTGART -- Crain Price completed 15 of 22 passes for 388 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Stuttgart (6-3, 3-2 4A-2) past Lonoke (3-6, 2-4).

The Ricebirds' Deontae Clark had 6 catches for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jawyan Terry had a big night on the ground, finishing with 21 carries for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Lonoke's Marquez Jackson had two touchdowns, scoring on a first-quarter run and a fourth-quarter kickoff return.