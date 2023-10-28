Syrians confirm U.S. strikes

WASHINGTON -- Syrian opposition activists confirmed Friday's U.S. airstrikes on weapons and ammunition storage areas that were connected to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Also Friday, an Iranian semiofficial news agency, Tasnim, said gunmen in east Syria fired 10 rockets on a base housing American troops in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes. A U.S. official confirmed the rocket attack and said there were no reported casualties.

And, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for several Iran-backed groups, said fighters attacked al-Assad air base in western Iraq with a suicide drone. U.S. officials said it was shot down and did not hit the base.

The Pentagon announced the U.S. strikes early Friday in eastern Syria, saying they were in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

Later in the day, a senior U.S. military official said they were carried out near Boukamal by two F-16 fighter jets. The official said there had been Iranian-aligned militia and Revolutionary Guard personnel on the base and no civilians.

A senior Defense Department official told reporters in a briefing late Thursday that the airstrikes were not coordinated with Israel's military. Pentagon officials offered few details about the strikes themselves, how much damage they caused and what kind of response they might draw from Iran and its allies.

They said the F-16s were accompanied by MQ-9 drones and dropped more than 30 precision-guided bombs on the facilities. While rockets or drones had not been launched from the site, officials said munitions stored at the facilities were used in the recent attacks against U.S. forces.

Syrian opposition activists confirmed the U.S. strikes in Syria's eastern province of Deir el-Zour. Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, said the main target was an area known as "the farms" outside the town of Mayadeen. He said it is an important transit site where weapons from Iran are stored before being shipped to Lebanon.

He said the second strike hit an area known as the "green belt" in the Boukamal area that borders Iraq. According to Abu Layla, some people were evacuated before the strikes because the retaliation was expected. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said ambulances were seen rushing to the area but it wasn't clear if there were casualties.

According to the Pentagon, as of Thursday there had been at least 19 attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said 21 U.S. personnel were injured in two of those assaults when drones targeted al-Assad air base in Iraq and al-Tanf garrison in Syria.

The Pentagon said all the U.S. personnel hurt in the militant attacks received minor injuries and all returned to duty. In addition, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.

"The U.S. sent a message tonight," Mick Mulroy, a former defense official and retired CIA officer, said in a statement late Thursday. "We will directly respond against Iran, and specifically the IRGC, if they continue to attack our military positions and personnel in Iraq and Syria."

The Biden administration has not accused Iran of having a direct role in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and has said it appears so far that Tehran was not aware of it beforehand. But the U.S. has noted that Iran has long supported Hamas and has raised concerns that Iran and its proxies could turn the conflict into a wider war.

The retaliatory strikes came as no surprise. Officials at the Pentagon and the White House have made it clear for the past week that the U.S. would respond, with Ryder saying again Thursday that it would be "at the time and place of our choosing."

The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression while also working to avoid a wider conflict.

U.S. officials have not publicly tied the recent string of attacks in Syria and Iraq to recent violence in Gaza, but Iranian officials have openly criticized the U.S. for providing weapons to Israel that have been used to strike Gaza, resulting in civilian death.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita Baldor and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press; and by Eric Schmitt of The Associated Press.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives for a classified briefing for Senators on Israel and Gaza at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

