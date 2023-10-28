UA men take SEC XC crown

University of Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam had a short message for his men's cross country team before Friday's SEC Championships in Columbia, S.C.

"Let's get after this thing," Bucknam said. "Let's get our trophy back."

The Razorbacks did what Bucknam asked of them.

Arkansas, ranked No. 8 nationally, won the team title with 38 points followed by No. 22 Alabama (57) and No. 13 Tennessee (59).

Last year, Alabama won with 59 points and Arkansas and Tennessee tied for second with 64.

"Our guys worked hard all summer and fall to wrestle the title back from Alabama, and we got it done," Bucknam said. "It's a great accomplishment."

The Razorbacks won their 28th SEC cross country championship in 33 years since moving from the Southwest Conference, where they won 24 titles.

Bucknam has led Arkansas to 11 SEC cross country championships -- and 31 conference titles overall including track and field -- since being hired in 2008 from Northern Iowa to replace John McDonnell.

"It's always historic when you win an SEC championship, because it's in the books forever," Bucknam said. "We cherish these championships.

"Any time our kids can compete for a conference title and have the commissioner hand you a trophy, that's a pretty big deal."

Alabama junior Victor Kiprop won his second consecutive SEC individual title, running the 8,000-meter course at Charwood Golf Club in 22 minutes, 23.4 seconds.

Arkansas junior Patrick Kiprop -- no relation -- was second in 22:31.6 after finishing fifth at last year's SEC meet. Friday was his second race this season.

"Patrick is coming along," Bucknam said. "He's moving closer to being in top form.

"The Alabama kid that beat him is one of the best distance runners in the country as well. It was a real battle between those two."

Arkansas sophomore Ben Shearer was fifth (22:50.2) and junior Kirami Yego sixth (22:54.8).

The Razorbacks' five scorers also included junior Elias Schreml in 12th (23:23.8) and redshirt sophomore Reuben Reina in 13th (23:27.8).

"This was a flat, fast course, and Elias and Reuben are our two fastest milers," Bucknam said. "It was good to have a couple speedy guys like them able to handle the pace."

Reina, from Springdale Har-Ber, is the son of Reuben Reina, a former Razorbacks NCAA champion distance runner and United States Olympian.

"It was really good to see Reuben run well and help us win the title," Bucknam said. "He's trying to make a name for himself.

"We saw signs last year in the track season that he was progressing nicely. He's continued on that trajectory of being an elite runner for us. He's getting there. He's got a lot of talent and he's very motivated."

The Razorbacks had eight finishers in the top 22 with seniors Myles Richter (16th in 23:30.2) and Jacob McLeod (18th in 23:33.5) and junior Tommy Romanow (22nd in 23:57.0).

"We've got a deep team," Bucknam said. "That's really helpful at a meet like this."

Arkansas will host the NCAA South Central Region meet on Nov. 10. The top teams automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships held Nov. 18 in Charlottesville, Va.

"It'll be nice to run on our home course," Bucknam said. 'With the NCAA Championships just eight days later, it's good that we don't have to travel."

The Razorbacks improved to 4-0 this season along with titles at the Cowboy Preview, Chile Pepper and Pre-Nationals.

"It's one thing to be at an invitational meet and win, but it's a different feel when there's a trophy for winning the conference on the line," Bucknam said. "There's always more pressure, more at stake, but our guys did a great job.

"I didn't run a step. They're the ones that got it done."