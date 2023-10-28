UAM to take final trip to Oklahoma

The last time the University of Arkansas at Monticello played a football game in Oklahoma, the Boll Weevils needed either 4 fewer seconds or one more stop to end what's now a 6-game losing streak.

UAM hasn't been closer to victory since Southeastern Oklahoma State University took those last 4 seconds and scored on a game-winning touchdown pass to take a 22-21 win in Durant. That was Oct. 7.

The Weevils (2-6 overall and Great American) are making their third and final trip of the season to the Sooner State to take on Oklahoma Baptist University (5-3), which has won its last two. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. today at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.

UAM has not had much offensive firepower since the close call at Southeastern, being held to 10 points against Arkansas Tech University and 14 against Henderson State University.

Oklahoma Baptist's Aidan Thompson will be the third top-3 quarterback in the Great American Conference that UAM has played in as many weeks, behind Andrew Edwards of Henderson and Taye Gatewood of Arkansas Tech. Thompson averages 209.8 passing yards per game and has thrown for 12 touchdowns on the season against 4 interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Buddy Taylor has kept UAM's offense pass-heavy since taking over for injured senior Demilon Brown. UAM has thrown for 2,115 of its 2,948 offensive yards on the season.

NEW SCHOLARSHIP

Former players Kevin Parker and Sloan Houston have collaborated with UAM to create the Andy Summers Memorial Scholarship.

Beginning in 2024, a $1,000 scholarship in Summers' name will be awarded annually to a redshirt freshman as selected by the coaching staff based on potential for future contributions to the team and success in the classroom.

Summers was a right tackle for the Weevils from 1988-92. He missed the 1989 season to take care of his family following the passing of his father.

Summers died in 2018.