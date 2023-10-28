



U.S. and S. Korea conduct joint training

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean and U.S. troops have been conducting live-fire exercises this week to hone their ability to respond to potential "Hamas-style surprise artillery attacks" by North Korea, South Korea's military said Friday.

The two forces regularly conduct live-fire and other training, but this week's drills come after Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on Israel raised security jitters in South Korea, which shares the world's most heavily fortified border with rival North Korea.

Experts say the North's forward-deployed long-range artillery guns can fire about 16,000 rounds per hour in the event of a conflict, posing a serious threat to Seoul, which is about 25-30 miles from the border.

The three-day firing exercises, which began Wednesday, involved 5,400 South Korean and U.S. soldiers, 300 artillery systems, 1,000 vehicles and air force assets, according to South Korea's military.

North Korea didn't immediately react to the drills. It typically views major U.S.-South Korean military training as invasion rehearsals and responds with missile tests.

South Korea and the United States have been expanding their regular military drills in the face of North Korea's advancing nuclear program.Since last year, North Korea has carried out more than 100 missile tests, some of them simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea and the U.S.

Russia has new aerospace commander

MOSCOW -- Russia has named a replacement for the former head of the country's Aerospace Forces, who was dismissed in the wake of this summer's brief rebellion against the military establishment, according to information on the Defense Ministry website.

The website on Friday showed Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov, who reportedly had been acting head of the air force since mid-August, was given the full post. He replaces Gen. Sergei Surovikin.

The ministry's intent to make the appointment was reported last week by state news agencies .

Surovikin was believed to have had close ties with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, who mounted a rebellion in June seeking the dismissal of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov. Prigozhin accused both of undermining Wagner forces who were key fighters in eastern Ukraine.

After the uprising disintegrated, Surovikin was not seen in public for months. Reports of his dismissal came one day before Prigozhin and several top lieutenants died in a private plane crash widely regarded as suspicious.

Surovikin had commanded Russia's forces in Ukraine from October 2022 until January, when he was replaced in that role by Gerasimov.

Death toll at 4 after Afghan explosion

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The death toll from an explosion in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital increased to four, with seven people critically injured, a police spokesperson said Friday.

The cause of the Thursday evening blast at a boxing club in Kabul is still not known. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the city's police chief, said the investigation into the blast is ongoing.

Video taken after the explosion shows part of a building with its windows blown out, flames billowing inside. Shattered glass and other debris are strewn across the street below.

The scale of the damage was clearer Friday morning. There were craters in the ground and most of the club's interior has been gutted. Workers picked their way through boxing gloves and gym equipment on the blood-splattered floor.

Eyewitness Sultan Ali Amini said that at least six people died and more than 15 were injured. "As you see, the walls are destroyed and all the glass and metal are broken," he said.

The reason for the lower death toll provided by the Taliban was not immediately clear. In the past, they have at times been slow to confirm casualty figures in the aftermath of attacks. The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been targeted in the past by the Islamic State group affiliate in the country, which has carried out major, horrific assaults on schools, hospitals and mosques.

The nation's Islamic State affiliate has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

3 Berlin teenagers arrested in killing

BERLIN -- Three teenagers were arrested as suspects in the killing in Germany of a homeless man, which one of them apparently filmed, authorities said Friday.

A passerby found the victim's body on Thursday in a meadow in Horn-Bad Meinberg, a town in a rural region of western Germany. On Friday, police and prosecutors said in a statement that a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds were arrested as suspects.

They said that the suspects and the man appeared to have met by chance and that they had a video of the crime, which they believe was filmed and circulated by one of the suspects.

Prosecutor Alexander Goerlitz told German news agency dpa that the two elder suspects had admitted to using violence against the man.

South Korean army K-9 self-propelled howitzers and K-55A1 self-propelled howitzers fire during the military drills at a training field in Cheorwon, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Yang Ji-woong/Yonhap via AP)











An Afghan man removes the burnt shoes from the explosion in a sports club on Friday in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)





