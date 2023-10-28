U.S. asks Israel to rethink tactics

The Biden administration is urging Israel to rethink its plans for a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and instead to opt for a more "surgical" operation using aircraft and special operations forces carrying out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets and infrastructure, according to five U.S. officials familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have become highly concerned about the potential repercussions of a full ground assault, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters, and they increasingly doubt that it would achieve Israel's stated goal of eliminating Hamas. They also are concerned that it could derail negotiations to release nearly 200 hostages, particularly as diplomats think they have made "significant" advances in recent days to free a number of them, potentially including some Americans, one of the officials said.

The Biden administration also is worried that a ground invasion could result in numerous casualties among Palestinian civilians as well as Israeli soldiers, potentially triggering a dramatic escalation of hostilities in the region, the officials said. U.S. officials think a targeted operation would be more conducive to hostage negotiations, less likely to interrupt humanitarian aid deliveries, less deadly for people on both sides and less likely to provoke a wider war in the region, the officials said.

At a moment when many Israelis feel rage and grief over the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, there has been considerable public pressure on Israeli officials to mount a sweeping ground incursion into Gaza. Israeli officials said Friday they had expanded ground operations, but the scope or nature of the expansion was unclear.

CHANGING TONE

In public, President Biden and his top officials have indicated support for a planned ground offensive if Israel concludes that is its best move, while adding that they are asking "tough questions" about the idea. The private advice is a significant departure from the administration's public posture, and it is a distinct shift from the administration's position in the days immediately after the Hamas attack inside Israel.

The White House declined to comment on the administration's push for a surgical operation instead of a full-scale ground invasion, an effort that has not previously been reported. Officials pointed to Biden's comments stating that Israel makes its own military decisions.

But those involved say the administration's change of posture is unmistakable -- and intentional. "They have clearly shifted from an initial 'We have your back; we'll do whatever you want' to now 'You really need to rethink your strategy.' And they're doing it in a careful way," said a person familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private and sensitive deliberations.

Despite their private warnings, the interviewed American officials do not have great confidence that Israel will reverse its intent to wage a large-scale ground offensive. Although the United States has considerable leverage over Israel as its largest military, political and economic backer, U.S. officials have not threatened to withdraw support or impose any consequences on the Jewish state if it forges ahead with its own plans.

On the contrary, the Biden administration is working to provide Israel a new $14 billion security package to replenish its Iron Dome missile interceptors and its munitions and to provide additional military financing.

As U.S. officials have conveyed their preference for a lighter operation, Israeli forces have conducted limited raids into Gaza in recent days, although it is not clear that those forays were in response to Washington's urging.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Friday that a targeted, sea-launched raid had been conducted in the southern Gaza Strip against "Hamas military infrastructure." A previous ground raid, early Thursday morning, was designed to strike Hamas rocket launching positions, reveal enemy positions and "prepare the ground for the next stages of the war," the Israeli Defense Forces said.

U.S. officials said they are advising Israel to adopt such raids as a central part of its strategy for hunting Hamas. But Israel has cast them as part of "preparations for the next stages of combat," an apparent reference to the full-scale ground offensive. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, said Friday that Israel was expanding its ground operations, but he did not announce an invasion or say that forces had entered Gaza.

U.S. Defense Department officials recently dispatched a team of officers, including Marine Lt. Gen. James Glynn, to Israel to offer recommendations on how to carry out military operations in an urban environment. Although Glynn served in conventional operations in the Iraq War as an infantryman, he also has deep experience in counterterrorism, having led a Special Operations task force that hunted Islamic State militants in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2017 and 2018.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday that Glynn and his colleagues were dispatched "to help Israeli officials think through the kinds of questions that they need to consider as they conduct their planning, including advice on mitigating civilian casualties." Pentagon officials, asked whether they were recommending that Israel lean on surgical strikes and raids, declined to comment but did not dispute the idea.

RISING WORRIES

Days after the Oct. 7 assault on Israel, its officials briefed Washington on their plans, U.S. officials became increasingly concerned that a ground assault would turn into an open-ended quagmire. After Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Israel on Oct. 13, Pentagon leaders began sharing their worries with the State Department.

On Oct. 16, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a nearly eight-hour meeting with Israel's war cabinet in Tel Aviv, and U.S. diplomats left the meetings worried that the Israelis had not developed a sound and workable military plan. Although the meeting dealt mostly with humanitarian issues, officials also discussed military strategy, and U.S. officials came away more concerned, not less, about the prospects of regional escalation.

They were particularly concerned that a sweeping offensive would put U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria at risk from Iranian proxy groups, increasing the chance of a direct military confrontation between the United States and Iran. U.S. personnel have come under repeated assault from rockets and one-way attack drones in the past 10 days.

As doubts about the advisability of a ground invasion have grown in the United States and even among some in Israel, some Jewish Democratic lawmakers have called for a humanitarian pause in the violence to allow aid to get into Gaza. Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Sara Jacobs of California and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania issued a joint statement this week calling for such a pause.

"While we are grateful for the Biden administration's successful efforts to deliver humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing over the weekend, it is clear this aid alone is insufficient," the lawmakers said. "The 2 million civilians in Gaza cannot survive without access to water, food, medicine, and fuel -- and resources cannot get to those who need it without a temporary cessation of hostilities for humanitarian workers to do their jobs safely."

Republicans, meanwhile, have strongly opposed any criticism of Israel's actions and have condemned liberal Democrats for questioning Israel's tactics.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Birnbaum of The Washington Post.