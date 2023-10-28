Sections
USL Arkansas, Stone Ward partner to craft Northwest Arkansas professional soccer club’s brand identity

by Mike Jones | Today at 4:41 a.m.
A soccer stadium proposed for construction at Bellview Road and Lazy L Street in Rogers is seen in this rendering. (COURTESY OF USL ARKANSAS)


ROGERS -- Little Rock-based advertising firm Stone Ward will lead the development of the brand identity for USL Arkansas, the group bringing a professional men's and women's soccer club to Northwest Arkansas.

USL Arkansas plans to develop a 5,000-seat, multipurpose stadium on 11.5 acres at the intersection of South Bellview Road and Lazy L Street in Rogers that will be privately funded and cost $15 million to $20 million, officials said.

With a naming suggestion campaign already underway, USL Arkansas and Stone Ward will continue gathering community input and develop and launch the official team name, crest, colors and brand experience in the coming months, according to the release.

The club has received more than 1,200 name ideas.

Stone Ward has partnered with national and international soccer brands including U.S. Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, Copa America and Como 1907, an Italian football club, according to the release.


