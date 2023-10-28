Watson Chapel blown away in Beebe

BEEBE -- The Beebe Badgers came in on senior night and routed Watson Chapel, 42 to 6, on Friday night.

Despite having nearly 15 penalties against them, Beebe still came away with a comfortable victory in front of a loud crowd for their last home game of the season.

The receivers did a great job of getting open for Beebe as 11 different players caught passes throughout the game.

Watson Chapel had wide receivers get open at times, but the effort wasn't good enough.

That proved to be the same case for the run game as well as for the Wildcats, who couldn't get anything going there either. Watson Chapel had just under 50 yards of total offense heading into

the fourth quarter.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Beebe (6-5, 2-5 in 5A Central) got their third touchdown of the game. Throughout, Beebe was moving the ball easily and scoring despite multiple penalties slowing down their drives.

Watson Chapel (0-9-1, 0-7 in 5A Central) really struggled to keep Beebe's offense off the field. On one of these drives, Beebe overcame three penalties that were for 15 yards.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Beebe quarterback Ty McCormick. The sophomore had a monster day going 11 of 13 passing for 228 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 54 rushing yards. He made quick decisions in the pocket, and when he decided to take off and run he did it with exceptional speed.

WR/DB Braydon Sanders had a 4-yard touchdown catch as well as a fumble recovery for the Badgers.

Malachi Rayford had the only touchdown of the game for Watson Chapel on a short rush.

NEXT UP...

Watson Chapel will face crosstown rival White Hall Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. Beebe will face the Maumelle Hornets on the road at the same time.