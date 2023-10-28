Wolverines set to host crosstown rival

Bentonville West running back Cole Edmondson holds up the ball in celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday night against Fort Smith Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. The Wolverines defeated the Mavericks 24-21 and will face Bentonville next week in the teams’ regular-season finale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt made it back just in time for his Wolverines to rally in the second half...

Print Headline: Bentonville West rallies for win

