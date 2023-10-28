Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Wolverines set to host crosstown rival

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:53 a.m.
Bentonville West running back Cole Edmondson holds up the ball in celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday night against Fort Smith Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. The Wolverines defeated the Mavericks 24-21 and will face Bentonville next week in the teams’ regular-season finale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt made it back just in time for his Wolverines to rally in the second half...

Print Headline: Bentonville West rallies for win

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT