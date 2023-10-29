2 crashes kill Huntsville, Gravette men

Two people were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads on Friday afternoon and evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

At 3:30 p.m., Jayson Allred, 40, of Huntsville was killed in an accident while riding a motorcycle south on Arkansas 295 in Madison County, according to a report.

Allred was attempting to negotiate the curved road when his 2003 Kawasaki overturned onto its right side, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail, the report says. Allred was thrown from the motorcycle, the report says.

The report noted that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

At 5:20 p.m., Justin Holmes, 32, of Gravette died in a crash on Arkansas 59 in Benton County, according to a report.

Holmes was traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a rock bluff on the drivers side, then swerved back across the road and hit a guardrail with its rear bumper, the report says.

A trooper noted that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet.