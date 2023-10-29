48 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 17-23 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 17
James Everett Henson, 50, Lavaca, and Melanie Dawn Capps, 40, Greenwood
Christopher Colton Cline, 24, and Emily Dawn Price, 24, both of Fort Smith
Jason James Bandy, 51, and Barbara Kay McCarty, 56, both of Pocola, Okla.
Colby Wayne Edwards, 18, and Isabelle Jade Ezernack, 20, both of Scranton
Oct. 18
Victor Wayne Andrew Artussee, 32, Weleetka, Okla., and Lacey Nicole Micheau, 30, Henryetta, Okla.
Dalton Wayne Brown, 22, and Addyson Marie Cox, 20, both of Hackett
Josiah DeVonte Canady, 30, and Cassidy Elizabeth Jackson, 27, both of Fort Smith
Sabastian Webb Neece, 29, Fort Smith, and Shaylee Renae Warren, 31, Greenwood
Charles Logan Yarbrough, 36, Fort Smith, and Rebecca Lynn Nieboer, 27, Mansfield
Cameron Tate Cormier, 22, and Cora Lynne Avaritt, 19, both of Alma
Guillermo Nolasco Fernandez, 59, and Osmilda Umana, 46, both of Fort Smith
Oct. 19
Randall Neal Booker, 70, and Rebecca Lynn Grunden, 52, both of Shawnee, Okla.
James Michael McClendon, 42, Hackett, and Shay Lynn Marie Corbin, 43, Heber Springs
Brayden Michael Johnson, 24, and Lacie Danielle Bobus, 23, both of Fort Smith
Brian T. Abshere, 51, and Breanna Dale Robison, 46, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Alson Arch, 41, and Candice Louise Nealis, 39, both of Edmond, Okla.
Juan Carlos Perales Ramirez, 22, Fort Smith, and Summer Dawn Sanchez Diaz, 44, Shady Point, Okla.
Brian Scott McDonald, 39, and Sydney Elizabeth Patterson, 38, both of Fort Smith
Oct. 20
James Dennis Vian Jr., 22, and Maria Dawn Copher, 19, both of Fort Smith
Kevin Wade Wareham, 53, and Laura May Rose, 57, both of Fort Smith
Gary Don Perkins, 45, Bonanza, and Candice Deann Carter, 41, Hackett
Richard Wayne Hill, 47, and Lee Ann Cooper-Cordell, 55, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.
Kaleb Nathaniel Guidry, 30, and Edna Mae Boggs, 30, both of Spiro, Okla.
Mark Anthony Watkins, 30, and Athena Charlene Holland, 38, both of Fort Smith
Mark Alan Covey, 26, Haileyville, Okla., and Erica Mae Adams, 28, Hartshorne, Okla.
Matthew Hunt Ford, 24, Lewisville, Texas, and Emily Christian Craig, 23, Fort Smith
Jose Alberto Serrano Jimenez, 21, and Alejandra Soledad Guerrero Vazquez, 26, both of Russian River, Calif.
Colby Spencer Whitfield, 27, Roland, Okla., and Kathryn Alexis Horn, 25, Fort Smith
Zachary Taylor Schalk, 25, and Elizabeth Grace Bunting, 24, both of Fort Smith
Ronald Gene Sloan, 56, Pocola, Okla., and Pamela Ann Secrest, 53, Alma
Hayden Leslie Salisbury, 26, and Kayla Nicole Dyer, 24, both of Fort Smith
J. Refugio Aguilar, 53, Van Buren, and Ana Isabel Rodriguez, 48, Central City
Oct. 23
Kody Lane Hodge, 25, and Drew Allaine Benefield, 23, both of Hartford
Brettenie Ashton Roberts, 33, and Grayce Elizabeth Holcomb, 34, both of Fort Smith
Tristen Kole Killman-Hardin, 27, and Hope Danielle Hall, 24, both of Chickasha, Okla.
Kagan Wallace Stockton, 22, Shady Point, Okla., and Celeste Denise Daily, 21, Poteau, Okla.
Danny Edward Pruit, 27, and Rosie Michelle Ingram, 27, both of McAlester, Okla.
William David Millar Jr., 32, and Destiny Faith Welch, 27, both of Pocola, Okla.
Tristan Orion Richardson, 24, and Zoe Kylynn Leonard, 23, both of Fort Smith