48 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 17-23 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 17

James Everett Henson, 50, Lavaca, and Melanie Dawn Capps, 40, Greenwood

Christopher Colton Cline, 24, and Emily Dawn Price, 24, both of Fort Smith

Jason James Bandy, 51, and Barbara Kay McCarty, 56, both of Pocola, Okla.

Colby Wayne Edwards, 18, and Isabelle Jade Ezernack, 20, both of Scranton

Oct. 18

Victor Wayne Andrew Artussee, 32, Weleetka, Okla., and Lacey Nicole Micheau, 30, Henryetta, Okla.

Dalton Wayne Brown, 22, and Addyson Marie Cox, 20, both of Hackett

Josiah DeVonte Canady, 30, and Cassidy Elizabeth Jackson, 27, both of Fort Smith

Sabastian Webb Neece, 29, Fort Smith, and Shaylee Renae Warren, 31, Greenwood

Charles Logan Yarbrough, 36, Fort Smith, and Rebecca Lynn Nieboer, 27, Mansfield

Cameron Tate Cormier, 22, and Cora Lynne Avaritt, 19, both of Alma

Guillermo Nolasco Fernandez, 59, and Osmilda Umana, 46, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 19

Randall Neal Booker, 70, and Rebecca Lynn Grunden, 52, both of Shawnee, Okla.

James Michael McClendon, 42, Hackett, and Shay Lynn Marie Corbin, 43, Heber Springs

Brayden Michael Johnson, 24, and Lacie Danielle Bobus, 23, both of Fort Smith

Brian T. Abshere, 51, and Breanna Dale Robison, 46, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Alson Arch, 41, and Candice Louise Nealis, 39, both of Edmond, Okla.

Juan Carlos Perales Ramirez, 22, Fort Smith, and Summer Dawn Sanchez Diaz, 44, Shady Point, Okla.

Brian Scott McDonald, 39, and Sydney Elizabeth Patterson, 38, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 20

James Dennis Vian Jr., 22, and Maria Dawn Copher, 19, both of Fort Smith

Kevin Wade Wareham, 53, and Laura May Rose, 57, both of Fort Smith

Gary Don Perkins, 45, Bonanza, and Candice Deann Carter, 41, Hackett

Richard Wayne Hill, 47, and Lee Ann Cooper-Cordell, 55, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Kaleb Nathaniel Guidry, 30, and Edna Mae Boggs, 30, both of Spiro, Okla.

Mark Anthony Watkins, 30, and Athena Charlene Holland, 38, both of Fort Smith

Mark Alan Covey, 26, Haileyville, Okla., and Erica Mae Adams, 28, Hartshorne, Okla.

Matthew Hunt Ford, 24, Lewisville, Texas, and Emily Christian Craig, 23, Fort Smith

Jose Alberto Serrano Jimenez, 21, and Alejandra Soledad Guerrero Vazquez, 26, both of Russian River, Calif.

Colby Spencer Whitfield, 27, Roland, Okla., and Kathryn Alexis Horn, 25, Fort Smith

Zachary Taylor Schalk, 25, and Elizabeth Grace Bunting, 24, both of Fort Smith

Ronald Gene Sloan, 56, Pocola, Okla., and Pamela Ann Secrest, 53, Alma

Hayden Leslie Salisbury, 26, and Kayla Nicole Dyer, 24, both of Fort Smith

J. Refugio Aguilar, 53, Van Buren, and Ana Isabel Rodriguez, 48, Central City

Oct. 23

Kody Lane Hodge, 25, and Drew Allaine Benefield, 23, both of Hartford

Brettenie Ashton Roberts, 33, and Grayce Elizabeth Holcomb, 34, both of Fort Smith

Tristen Kole Killman-Hardin, 27, and Hope Danielle Hall, 24, both of Chickasha, Okla.

Kagan Wallace Stockton, 22, Shady Point, Okla., and Celeste Denise Daily, 21, Poteau, Okla.

Danny Edward Pruit, 27, and Rosie Michelle Ingram, 27, both of McAlester, Okla.

William David Millar Jr., 32, and Destiny Faith Welch, 27, both of Pocola, Okla.

Tristan Orion Richardson, 24, and Zoe Kylynn Leonard, 23, both of Fort Smith