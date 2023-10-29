Others say: A dangerous crusade





No independent candidate has been elected president. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. won't be the first. His chances are nearly zero, but he could make the difference in who wins.

The role of spoiler must be irresistible to someone with so much ego, resentment and crackpot ideas. That makes him dangerous to a country that can't afford another election won by someone who loses the popular vote or could be decided by a dysfunctional House of Representatives, which is worse.

Despite widespread voter dissatisfaction with the prospect of a Round Two between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, both are virtually assured of being their party's nominees next year. Both also have good reason to worry about alternatives, especially RFK Jr.

Kennedy shares a name and little else with his fiercely liberal father, former Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. (Bobby) Kennedy, a champion of racial justice and the poor who was assassinated in 1968.

The Democratic fear has been that Junior would siphon enough votes away from Biden in battleground states to throw the electoral majority to Trump. But now that he's chosen to run as an independent, some polls suggest Kennedy could hurt Trump more because of his right-wing positions on gun control, vaccines and aid to Ukraine.

The Republican National Committee greeted Kennedy's strategic swerve from Democrat to independent with a long list of objections to his environmental policies, which is the best thing about an otherwise dangerous platform. Before Kennedy's switch, Republicans praised him.

The current reality is that voting for a candidate who can't possibly win helps elect someone else, but voters won't know who until it's too late. That's why voters should reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



