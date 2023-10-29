A happy season

A group from Central Arkansas and Northeast Arkansas enjoyed superb pheasant hunting during their annual trip to Gregory, S.D., Oct. 6-8.
(Photo submitted by Anthony Michaels)
October provided a wealth of hunting and fishing adventures across the Natural State. We honor them with this collection of images as we enter autumn's home stretch.
Rusty Pruitt prepares to cast for bass Oct. 20 on the Buffalo National River near Rush. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)
Kemal Beach, 16, of Russellville welcomed October by bagging this buck with his compound bow. (Photo submitted by Brian Beach)
A colorfun longear sunfish took a fly on Oct. 4 on a Ouachita Mountain stream. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)
The author inspects a smallmouth bass he caught Oct. 4 on the Caddo River near Glenwood. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Joe Volpe of Little Rock reacts to breaking a pair of clay targets Oct. 17 at Blue Rock Gun Club in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)
Carter Bulloch, 9, of Little Rock arrowed this 10-point buck with his first shot for a bow on Oct. 4 while hunting with his father Tyler Bulloch. (Photo submitted by Jennifer Bulloch)
Jose Dominguez admires a catfish he caught during a break from work Oct. 18 at the Big Dam Bridge in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)
