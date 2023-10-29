Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I understand that a revoke yields one or two tricks. Say I am playing four spades and ruff my right-hand opponent's heart lead. My left-hand opponent overruffs, but it turns out she has a heart. Now, If I make only three spades, shouldn't I get that trick back to complete the four-spade contract? What if I make four spades anyway? Do I get credit for the overtrick that that person cost me by a renege?

-- Brown Betty,

Bristol, Va.

DEAR READER: Yes, indeed. Penalty tricks count toward whether you make or don't make your contract, and overtricks go above the line as usual.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Would you bid anything with ; A-Q-4, k K-8-7-4, l Q-J-10-2, ' Q-4 after partner opens a weak two spades at favorable vulnerability and the next player passes?

-- Lots of Defense,

Casper, Wyo.

DEAR READER: I would pass. These queens and jacks probably won't be of much use facing a single-suiter. Conversely, those soft cards in partner's short suits are likely to score tricks on defense. I like my chances on defense, and I have enough values to think two spades might end the auction, so I see no reason to raise to three spades. Make the club queen the king, and I might act.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: How should I keep the bidding going after my partner reverses at the two-level when I have a good hand?

-- Blackout,

Huntington, W.Va.

DEAR READER: You used to have to use fourth-suit forcing to set up a game-force here. The modern (better) solution is to use a rebid in your major as a one-round force and have two no-trump as a puppet to three clubs -- except facing real extras -- after which responder can pass or sign off elsewhere (as in Lebensohl). Responder's direct bids are game-forcing, to facilitate game and slam bidding.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: In a recent social game, I held ; A-K-8-7-5-2, k 9, l A-10-5, ' J-10-4 only to hear my left-hand opponent open three diamonds and partner double for takeout, vulnerable against not! I bid six spades, but I did not receive the most suitable dummy: ; Q-J-9-3, k A-K-10-7-6, l J-7, ' K-6. I went down when the hearts did not behave. Was six spades too much?

-- Big Bid,

Boise, Idaho

DEAR READER: I think six spades is a practical shot. You will know how to play the hand after the opening preempt, and you can hope to ruff diamonds in dummy. Unluckily, your partner had a dead minimum with wasted honors in both major suits.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I find it hard to work out when I should give preference to partner's first suit or introduce my own on an auction such as one spade -- one no-trump -- two clubs. What sort of hand should bid two hearts or two diamonds here?

-- Weak Hand,

Macon, Ga.

DEAR READER: These two-level suit-bids show weak hands and are an attempt to sign off. I would usually give preference to partner's spade suit with a doubleton, but I would certainly consider bidding a six-card red suit instead. I would rarely bid a mediocre five-card suit of my own ahead of showing preference for partner.

