Christian Russell, a senior at Arkansas State University, has been awarded the 2023-24 Public Company Accounting Oversight Board student scholarship. The $10,000 award will help cover tuition, fees, books and supplies. Russell is from Jonesboro.

Justin Buller of Smithville in Lawrence County and a student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. He is among 187 new scholarship recipients in 2023, totaling $650,000 in support for the 2023-2024 academic year, from the Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families. His father is retired Coast Guard veteran Jay Buller.

Nikkita Lambert, a senior criminal justice major from Jacksonville, has received the Louie Caudell Rotary Club of Little Rock Scholarship. The scholarship was established to honor Caudell, a former chief of the Little Rock Police Department.

Kimberly Powers has received the Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize from OPERA America. Powers, who specializes in scenic design, has served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Theatre and scenic design mentor at the since 2015 at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize is awarded to promising director-designer teams who are bringing operatic works to life for contemporary audiences. Four teams were selected from a group of applicants and invited to devise new production concepts for classic operas. Powers, an adjunct professor in the U of A’s Department of Theatre, worked on a production concept of the opera Sweeney Todd. Other team members include Kimille Howard, director; John D. Alexander, lighting designer; and Danielle Preston, costume designer.

Ananya Vangoor, an honors student in computer science and computer engineering as well as mathematics at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, competed and placed first in the national CodeForGood Hackathon, hosted by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

