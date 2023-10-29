An evangelical vision for Israel’s war

For most Americans, events in Israel elicit sadness at the loss of life; anger, even fury, at one side or another; and fear that the conflict may ultimately engulf the larger region.

Unless you believe that bloodshed in Israel will pave the way for the Second Coming of Christ. It's a worldview of a significant number of evangelical Christians and, by extension, a critical portion of the Republican Party.

Israel became central to evangelical eschatology four centuries ago, when Protestant theologians seized upon very specific passages about the end times; in the Old Testament, the prophet Isaiah predicted that God "shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the Earth."

Exegetes took this to mean that the return of Christ would take place once the Jewish diaspora returned to Palestine. These Christian Zionists began to push their governments to take active steps to get Jews back to Palestine.

In 1891, Christian Zionist William Blackstone drafted a petition to President Benjamin Harrison signed by hundreds of prominent Americans, including J.P. Morgan and John D. Rockefeller Sr. The letter declared: "Let us now restore to [the Jews] the land of which they were so cruelly despoiled by our Roman ancestors."

Though Harrison didn't help, the Christian Zionists continued to monitor the news for any sign that God's plan was in motion. When the British government released the Balfour Declaration in 1917, supporting the creation of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, they did so for geopolitical reasons. Evangelicals interpreted the move as divine dispensation.

The following year, one writer concluded: "... this restoration of the Jews to Palestine is going to hasten that day foretold in both the Old and New Testaments, when the Lord Jesus will manifest Himself again to the sons of men."

These beliefs remained alive and well throughout the interwar years, and when the modern state of Israel came into being after the horrors of the Holocaust, evangelicals celebrated. Pastor Jerry Falwell would later claim that, outside of the day of Christ's birth, "the most important date we should remember is May 14, 1948," the day Israel came into existence.

As the new nation triumphed in the Six-Day War in 1967, defeating three of its powerful neighbors and consolidating its borders, evangelicals felt increasingly confident that Israel was registering the final countdown. All that remained was for Israel to secure a final victory over its enemies and rebuild the Temple of Jerusalem.

Then, a false messiah known as the Antichrist would take over Jerusalem and install himself as the savior before inaugurating the Tribulation, a seven-year period of death and destruction, with most Jews perishing. Finally, Jesus would return to earth, overthrowing the pretender and inaugurating a 1,000-year reign of peace on Earth.

In the 1990s, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, an ambitious politician named Benjamin Netanyahu recognized that the religious right's vision for Israel matched his own, at least in the short term. When he became prime minister in 1996, he immediately flew a contingent of Christian Zionists to Israel. For those primed to map current events onto biblical prophecies, the horrific violence is an unpleasant but essential means to an end--of the world as we know it.