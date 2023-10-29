Arkansas soccer racks up SEC end-of-year awards

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC-champion Arkansas soccer program stockpiled awards Sunday in what has become one of the most decorated rosters in coach Colby Hale's tenure.

The Razorbacks nearly swept the 2023 SEC regular-season awards with honors for Hale as coach of the year, Bea Franklin as midfielder of the year and Ava Tankersley as forward of the year.

Hale secured his third coach of the year award after leading the program to its fourth regular-season conference championship in the last five seasons. He also won the award in 2019 and 2020.

Franklin earned the midfielder of the year award and first-team All-SEC honors by leading the Razorbacks with seven goals and seven assists. She is accompanied on the first team by Tankersley.

Tankersley, a second-team All-SEC member in 2022, scored five of her six goals in conference play. She started all 17 matches for the Razorbacks.

The Podojil sisters, Anna and Ellie, were named to the All-SEC second team. Anna Podojil is the active Division I leader in points (131) and has been named to an All-SEC squad in all five seasons of her Razorback career.

Ellie Podojil earned All-SEC second team honors in consecutive seasons. She led an Arkansas backline that allowed the second-fewest goals in SEC play.

Freshman defender Avery Wren was selected to the All-SEC freshman team. She started 14 matches and recorded three assists.