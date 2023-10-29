The world in brief: Arrests made in fatal Serbia shooting

Arrests made in fatal Serbia shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Hundreds of Serbian officers were dispatched Saturday into a border area with Hungary, where they detained several people after a shooting between migrants killed three people and injured one, police said.

Reports of violence and gunbattles have become common near the border between Serbia and European Union member nation Hungary. Thousands of migrants have been camping in the area, looking for ways to cross with the help of people smugglers.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, who visited the area, pledged that "we will not move from here until every person responsible for any criminal act or incident is removed."

Police actions are aimed at "curbing irregular migration and raising the level of security in this part of the country, where clashes among migrants are frequent, not rarely with the use of firearms," the force said in a statement.

Police said they detained two people Saturday from Kosovo who are suspected of smuggling migrants and supplying them with weapons. Officers also found 54 Turkish passports, the statement added.

Late Friday, police reported detaining four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of unlawful possession of guns and explosives. It was not immediately clear whether any of the detained people will be charged with the shooting that took place earlier on Friday.

The suspected clash between groups of migrants happened in abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos.

North Macedonia detains 77 migrants

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Police in North Macedonia said Saturday they found 77 migrants in the country's south and arrested seven Pakistanis suspected of human trafficking.

Police said in a statement the arrests took place late Thursday near the southern town of Negorci when they responded to reports of a large group of people on the move. The 77 included 52 Syrians, 13 Pakistanis, five Iraqis, five Turks and two Indians.

Seven of the Pakistanis, believed to be the organizers of the group's illegal entry into North Macedonia from neighboring Greece, were arrested and criminal charges were filed against them. The migrants were being sheltered in a reception center in the border town of Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece.

According to the police, a total of 5,280 attempts at illegal crossing were prevented in the first six months of 2023, the vast majority of them at the southern border with Greece. That is a drop of 43% from the same period last year and is attributed to an international border patrol operation that began in April.

32 killed in bus crash, pileup in Egypt

CAIRO -- A passenger bus slammed into a parked vehicle on a foggy Saturday morning on a highway linking the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least 32 people, authorities said.

The multicar pileup, which set some vehicles ablaze, left at least 63 others injured, said the Health Ministry. Ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, it said.

Local media reported that the bus was on its way to Cairo when it hit the parked vehicle. Other cars slammed into the bus with some catching fire. The state-run daily al-Ahram reported that 29 vehicles were part of the crash in the town of Nubariya, about 100 miles north of Cairo.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads, or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Indonesia arrests 27 suspected militants

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian police said Saturday they arrested at least 27 suspected militants believed to have links to banned extremist groups, in a nationwide crackdown as the world's most populous Muslim-majority country gears up for elections in 2024.

The police's elite counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88, made the arrests on Friday in the capital, Jakarta, and in West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces, said National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan.

Most of the arrested are suspected of being members of a homegrown militant outfit affiliated with the Islamic State group known as Jemmaah Anshorut Daulah, or JAD, Densus 88 spokesperson Aswin Siregar said.

Some local media reports said those arrested were linked to a plot of militant attacks meant to disrupt the elections in February 2024, which Ramadhan disputed. A court in 2018 banned JAD. The United States listed JAD as a terrorist group in 2017.

The group was responsible for several deadly suicide bombings in Indonesia, including a deadly 2016 attack in Jakarta that killed eight people and a wave of suicide bombings in 2018 in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya, where two families, including girls aged 9 and 12, blew themselves up at churches and a police station, killing 13 people.

In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic speaks with police officers near the border between Serbia and Hungary, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Serbian police have arrested six people and seized automatic weapons after a shooting between migrants near the country's tense border with Hungary killed three people and injured one. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)



