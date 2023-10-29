AU-SOME benefits Arkansas Urology Foundation

Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more legendary star look-alikes greeted guests Oct. 14 at AU-SOME -- a new Las Vegas-style event benefiting the Arkansas Urology Foundation.

The ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center was transformed into a casino. Guests were given $100 in chips to play poker, blackjack, roulette and other games. Additional chips were available for sale. At the end of the evening, guests cashed out their winnings for raffle tickets to use to try for a variety of goods such as vacations, clothes, dinners and more.

Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, was the honoree. Proceeds raised during the event help fund the Randy Zook Health Fund. Judith Goodson was chairwoman of the event.

The foundation focuses on providing free health screenings to men across the state, as well as raising money for other program needs and promoting the services provided across Arkansas on a daily basis.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal