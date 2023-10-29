Authorities intervene after rally gets violent

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Police in Bangladesh's capital fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party who threw stones at security forces during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a nonpartisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.

At least one police officer died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said.

Dhaka police spokesperson Faruk Hossain told The Associated Press that violence late Saturday raged in at least 10 spots in Dhaka, where security forces confronted opposition activists who attacked them, vandalized vehicles and torched vehicles.

An opposition spokesperson, Zahiruddin Swapan, said more than 1 million activists joined their rally, but Hossain put the number at about 200,000.

The violence broke out at the Kakrail area in Dhaka when activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia are alleged to have attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League's members to a separate rally a few blocks away, witnesses and media reports said.

Footage on Somoy TV station showed a roadside police box on fire, torched vehicles and shattered glass from a building. Violence spread by Saturday afternoon as security officials fired sound grenades and tear gas at the rally venue where Zia's supporters chanted anti-government slogans.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary-general of Zia's party, announced a daylong general strike across the country today, accusing security forces of ruining a "peaceful" rally.

Ekattor TV station reported that a police hospital also was attacked.

The ruling party had earlier warned that any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force. Authorities deployed about 10,000 police while paramilitary border guards were also seen.

In the southeastern district of Chattogram, Hasina criticized the opposition for holding the rally, saying that Zia's party was attempting to derail her government's development agenda.

"Today BNP [Zia's party] wants to oust the government. They are giving various types of threats to launch a movement. ... No threat will work," she told a huge rally as she inaugurated a Chinese-built underwater tunnel.

The rivalry between Hasina and Zia has been ongoing for decades, and Hasina's government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government's supervision.

The U.S. State Department said in September it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. They include members of law enforcement, the ruling party and the opposition.

The Biden administration has made the push for free and fair elections in Bangladesh "a prime focus of its democracy promotion policy abroad," said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

The imposition of visa restrictions followed previous measures including restrictions on the country's elite anti-crime force. Rights groups and the U.S. say the force, which has been credited for effectively handling Islamist militancy in the country, is responsible for many enforced disappearances of government critics and opposition activists. The restrictions have resulted in a decrease in the number of deaths in so-called crossfire incidents in recent months, media reports said.

Hasina recently told parliament that the U.S. wants to remove her from power at any cost. But her critics have welcomed the move by the U.S., which is the largest importer of Bangladesh's garment products.

Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party face police during in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Police in Bangladesh's capital fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party who threw stones at security officials during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



